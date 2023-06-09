TROUTVILLE — The James River High School softball team pulled off another dramatic win Friday.

In a regional quarterfinal two weeks ago, James River had scored in the bottom of the seventh to beat Nelson County 1-0.

In the regional final last week, James River had outlasted Appomattox County 1-0 in 14 innings.

In the state quarterfinals Tuesday, James River had scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally past John Battle 3-2.

So it was not a shock Friday when James River won another tense duel.

The Knights beat King William 2-1 in eight innings in a Class 2 state semifinal at the Botetourt Sports Complex.

"We like to give everyone a great show," winning pitcher Austyn Moran said with a laugh. "We like to scare them a lot."

The Knights (24-1), who were playing in the state semifinals for the first time in 10 years, scored the go-ahead run on an error in the top of the eighth before escaping a jam in the bottom of the eighth.

"We don't like to keep it boring," said Jenna Pugh, who scored the winning run.

The win over King William (24-3) put James River in the state championship game for the first time since 2011, when John Shotwell steered the Knights to their fourth state title in his final game before retiring as coach.

James River, which has won 16 straight games, will play Tazewell for the crown at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Botetourt Sports Complex.

The Knights are in the state tournament for the first time in five years. They fell one win short of the state tournament last year, falling to Dan River 3-2 in a regional semifinal.

"Last year when we lost … to Dan River it made us just want to work harder," Moran said. "When this season started, we knew what we wanted and we just kept working till we got here."

In last week's 1-0, 14-inning game, Moran threw 173 pitches for the complete-game victory and drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 14th.

Moran (24-1), a Randolph College recruit, also went the distance Friday. She threw an eight-hitter, striking out six and walking three.

"I don't know how I got through it, but my defense does it all," Moran said.

She pitched out of a number of jams.

"I was very nervous, but I tried just to block that out," she said.

King William junior Taylor Johnson, who has verbally committed to James Madison, threw a four-hitter. She struck out 14 and walked four.

Pugh, a Roanoke College recruit, led off the game with a home run off Johnson.

"To be honest, I was so nervous I threw up [in the bathroom] right before it," Pugh said.

Pugh had three hits in the game.

"My dad wrote today on my bat, 'More focus,’ because he knows I get kind of scatterbrained," Pugh said. "I looked at those words and I said, 'Oh, you got this.’"

King William tied the game in the bottom of the first. Payton Lewis singled and scored on Jillian Smith's RBI single.

The Knights grabbed a 2-1 lead in the top of the eighth.

Pugh doubled and stole third. Pugh said the stolen base was her idea.

Two outs later, Moran came to bat. Knights third-base coach Bryan Firebaugh called for a suicide squeeze, even though Moran had not bunted all season.

"That, I was not expecting. I forgot what that sign meant at first," Moran said.

Moran bunted to Johnson, who made a wild throw to first. Pugh scored on the error.

The Cavaliers threatened in the bottom of the eighth.

After Annabelle Townsend singled, Hollyn Krukowski bunted and reached second base on third baseman Cloey Joynes' errant throw to first.

Regan Richardson reached base on a fielder's choice bunt. Townsend stayed put at third, so Krukowski scrambled back to second base. Krukowski was safe at second, beating the tag. But Townsend then broke for home. Pugh, who had moved in from center field to cover second base on the play, threw home and catcher Kaycee Kincaid tagged Townsend out.

With runners on first and second, Skylar Meriwether flied out to Pugh in center. Krukowski was tagged out for the game-ending double play as she headed back to second base.

"We've got probably the best defense I've coached," Knights coach Steve Austin said.