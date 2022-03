James River senior Jayson Easton has capped his career by being named to the VHSL Class 2 boys basketball first team by a panel of coaches.

Second-team picks included Floyd County's Kaiden Swortzel, Radford's Gavin Cormany and Marion's Grant Williams.

East Rockingham senior Tyler Nickel, who set a new VHSL career scoring record, was named player of the year.

John Marshall's Ty White was chosen coach of the year after the Justices won the Class 2 title.