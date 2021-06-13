Jefferson Forest ace Emma Lemley ready for Virginia Tech

In the summer of 2019, she got some pointers from Tech pitching coach Doug Gillis at camps and improved the spin on her riseball. Her velocity also increased. The riseball became her best pitch, and she shined for her travel-ball team.

"She was good when I first saw her [in the summer of 2018]; I didn't have any qualms about her coming here. But she just kept getting better and better," D'Amour said. "The [2019] summer, she was off-the-charts good."

Because of the NCAA rule change, Lemley needed to verbally commit to Virginia Tech again when she became a high school junior. Georgia Tech and Drexel were also interested in her. But in September 2019, D'Amour asked her if she still wanted to be a Hokie, and Lemley made another verbal commitment. She signed last fall.

D'Amour said Lemley is "really similar" to Rochard, an All-American who has yet to inform D'Amour if she will be returning to Tech for her extra year of eligibility.

"Her riseball is firm, it's hard," D'Amour said of Lemley. "She gets a lot of swings and misses."

The 2020 high school season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Lemley has been able to display her improved riseball this spring. She has pitched every inning for Jefferson Forest (9-3 overall, 9-3 Seminole District) this season.