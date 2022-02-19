JF boys win relay event, Blacksburg boys take second overall in Class 4 swimming

RICHMOND -- Jefferson Forest's boys 400-yard freestyle relay team took first place, while Blacksburg placed second in the overall boys standings and the Bruins girls finished third Friday night in the VHSL Class 4 swimming and diving championships at Swim RVA.

JF's team of Evan Shopbell, Evan Schonfelder, Jack Mills and Brendan Whitfield clocked 3 minutes, 12.81 seconds to win the relay.

Whitfield also placed second in the 50 freestyle (19.93) and 100 backstroke (43.16).

Mills finished second in the 200 free (1:42.10) and 100 butterfly (50.59).

JF's 200 medley relay team of Whitfield, Mills, Ben Hiss and Max Schonfelder placed second in the 200 medley relay (1:35.54).

Blacksburg's boys scored 213 points but were nearly doubled by Western Albemarle's 409. Jefferson Forest was third with 190.

The Bruins picked up 68 points in 1-meter diving on Thursday, sweeping the top four spots as David Roethlisberger was first with 423.25 points and Theo Villanueva was second (371.00).

Monacan won the girls team title with 316 points, followed by Jamestown (278) and Blacksburg (235).

Blacksburg's top girls finisher was Ava Baldwin, fourth in the 200 free (1:54.89) and fifth in the 500 free (5:15.80).

Western Albemarle freshman Thomas Heilman took part in four meet record, winning the 50 free (19.91) and 100 butterfly (46.78), and swimming a leg on the 200 medley relay (1:32.71) and 200 free relay (1:25.43).