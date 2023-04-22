RINER — When she was about 8 years old, Kirsten Fleet was watching a softball game on television when she informed her parents that she wanted to become a pitcher.

Her parents were skeptical.

"I've always been a quieter person, so my parents were like, 'Are you sure? Pitchers get all the attention. They're the center of the game. They're kind of controlling. Are you sure you want that?’" Fleet said. "I was like, 'Yeah, I think I do.’ And I kind of ran with it."

Indeed.

Fleet, who has led Auburn High School to the Class 1 state title the past two seasons, is the best softball pitcher in Timesland. The senior right-hander stymies batters with a variety of pitches, including her riseball.

"There's a challenge behind it, throwing all the different pitches and always wanting to gain speed and be the fastest," she said.

College softball has been her destination for a long time. She verbally committed to Georgia when she was in the seventh grade. Two years ago, she flipped to James Madison.

She signed with JMU last fall.

"She is a program changer," JMU coach Loren LaPorte said. "She is going to be a very impactful player for us her freshman year. … She'll throw the ball a lot."

'A name in Virginia'

The 5-foot-6 Fleet has been taking pitching lessons from Denny Tincher, the father of former Virginia Tech ace Angela Tincher, since she was 8 years old.

"My first lesson with Denny, since I was so young, he told me to take the stuff he taught me and work on it for a year and if I was still determined to be a pitcher and it was working for me, after a year to come back," Fleet said. "I don't know that he was really expecting me to come back, but after a year we came back."

Fleet blossomed into a standout. She caught college coaches' attention while pitching for a Georgia-based travel-ball team at the Premier Girls Fastpitch 12-and-under national championships in the summer of 2017.

She verbally committed to Georgia in March 2018, picking the Bulldogs over over Mississippi and Florida.

"Everybody [in college coaching] was kind of sad in the state of Virginia [about her choice]," LaPorte said. "She was very good back then. … She's been a name in Virginia for quite some time."

Back then, it was not unusual for promising softball prospects to verbally commit to colleges when they were in middle school.

That changed in April 2108, when the NCAA passed rule changes that ended recruiting talk between Division I coaches and softball prospects until Sept. 1 of a high school player's junior year.

"The rule [change] was good, to not have younger girls committing," Fleet said. "But I think at the time, [Georgia] probably was what was right for me. I loved that coaching staff."

Fleet did not get to pitch for Auburn High School as a ninth-grader because the 2020 season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

But she made a splash as an Auburn sophomore. She went 16-2 with a 0.35 ERA, 260 strikeouts and 14 walks in 119 innings. She threw a two-hitter with 16 strikeouts in the 2001 Class 1 state semifinals, then did the same in the final.

In August 2021, she reopened her recruitment in the wake of a coaching change at Georgia. Lu Harris-Champer had retired in June 2021, the day after the Bulldogs were eliminated from the 2021 Women's College World Series. The new coach did not retain pitching coach Rachele Fico. Fleet had developed relationships with Harris-Champer and Fico in the recruiting process.

"If they hadn't changed [coaches], there was a chance I would've still been [committed to Georgia]," Fleet said recently. "But I think everything kind of happens for a reason. That was a sign for me that maybe I need to look around at other options."

Almost 30 schools reached out to her on Sept. 1, 2021, which was the first day coaches could talk to her under the changed NCAA rule.

Fleet verbally committed to JMU in October 2021, picking the Dukes over Auburn University.

"There's a pretty good chance she'll go in and become an impact pitcher [at JMU] immediately," Tincher said.

Pitching for Auburn High in the spring of 2021 had shown Fleet what it was like to play in front of the Auburn High fans. She decided she wanted to pitch for a college closer to home.

"I'm headed to the right place," she said. "[I can] have more of the community and more of my family be able to come watch me play. … And I can always come back here and maybe [see] a few games, help us in practices or something."

JMU's location was not that school's only plus. When Fleet picked JMU, the school was coming off an appearance in the 2021 Women's College World Series.

"The World Series has always been my goal," she said.

Fleet, whose mother, Tracie, is a nurse, plans to major in kinesiology in college.

'Competitive in everything'

Fleet missed 11 games last season because of two stress fractures in her left leg.

She still was able to lead Auburn to another state title. She went 14-1 with a 0.42 ERA, 203 strikeouts and 12 walks in 84 innings. She threw a perfect game in the state semifinals and tossed a no-hitter in the team's five-inning win in the final. She was named the Class 1 player of the year for the second straight season.

"Her riseball is always going to be strong," Tincher said. "People chase it. She can make it move."

Although the riseball is her best pitch, Fleet also throws a curve, screwball, change-up and dropball.

"I do enjoy throwing my riseball, but I like to keep other things in my back pocket just in case we need it," she said.

"Most pitchers will have one pitch. I think she can throw about anything," Tincher said.

This season, Fleet is 11-1 with a 0.44 ERA, 180 strikeouts and seven walks in 79 innings. She has thrown 10 shutouts. She has pitched three no-hitters this year, including two perfect games.

"I do love getting a strikeout," said Fleet, who has 643 career strikeouts. "It's exciting for me, but it's also exciting for the team because I feel like I'm taking pressure off the defense."

LaPorte said Fleet throws 64-65 mph.

"She has spin and she has a little bit of velocity," LaPorte said. "She relies a lot on her spin. Her command is what makes her [good]. Command on movement pitches is not the easiest thing to do."

LaPorte also loves Fleet's competitiveness and knowledge of the game.

"She's understanding why the pitch call is being called, she's understanding hitters' holes, hitters' weaknesses," LaPorte said.

Auburn High School coach Tim Smoot said Fleet "works her tail off."

"Perfection is not good enough. A one-hitter is not good enough. She is one of those exceptional athletes that works on it at practice and then she goes home and works on it," Smoot said. "And she's got some God-given talent that doesn't always come along.

'It's one thing to try to throw a ball past somebody. It's a whole ’nother thing to locate in a little box, and she can do that. And she can do that with about five pitches."

Fleet's father, Brian, serves as her catcher for her workouts.

"It's kind of like our little thing. That's what we do together," she said.

When she isn't busy with softball, Fleet likes to go fishing with her parents.

"I'm competitive in everything, so fishing is still a competition for me," she said. "I've got to catch the most fish. I've got to catch the biggest fish."

Although Auburn is a small high school, LaPorte has no doubt Fleet can make a successful jump to Division I softball because of Fleet's travel-ball experience. Fleet currently belongs to a Tennessee-based travel-ball team.

"She's competing at a high level in travel ball. She always has, really," LaPorte said. "So she's used to seeing the best during the summer."

Fleet, who has also been doing strength training to get ready for the JMU weight room, hits third in the Auburn batting order. She hit .516 with five homers as a sophomore and batted .519 with four homers as a junior. She is hitting .361 with four homers and 10 RBIs this year.

LaPorte will let Fleet hit in practice in the fall before determining whether Fleet will add hitting to her pitching chores next spring.

"Hitting has always been more of a fun thing for me," Fleet said. "Pitching has been something I've always really focused on."

Auburn is 11-1 overall and 6-0 in the Mountain Empire District. All but one starter is back from last year's team, so Fleet is hoping to win another state title this year.

Fleet is one of seven seniors on the team. She picked up her cap and gown last week.

"That really made it sink in," Fleet said of graduation nearing. "But I think the softball part, I haven't actually let it sink in yet that it's going to be coming to an end soon."

Fortunately for Fleet, college softball awaits.

"All these years, I knew I wanted to pay college softball. But it didn't seem like it would come this quick," she said.