Joined at the hoop: Levine sisters commit to Division I USC-Upstate

Staunton River’s Levine sisters have found their basketball recruiting upside at USC-Upstate.

Twins Jeni and Cali Levine have committed to the Division I program in Spartanburg, South Carolina after both recently received full scholarship offers.

The Levine sisters led Staunton River to a 25-2 overall record and a berth in the VHSL Class 3 quarterfinals in a senior year after the Golden Eagles did not play any games in 2020-21 because of COVID-19 protocol in Bedford County.

Jeni Levine, a 5-foot-7 combo guard, led Timesland in scoring at 23.6 points per game while averaging 9.7 rebounds.

Despite not having a junior season, the left-hander still broke Staunton River’s career scoring record formerly held by Ashley Bays, finishing with 1,252 points.

The twins’ only other Division I offer came from another western South Carolina school — Presbyterian — and it appeared that might be their destination when an early offer to Jeni Levine from USC-Upstate went to another recruit who grabbed it first.

However, the transfer portal swung open at Upstate, paving the way for both sisters to receive an offer from the Big South Conference school when some scholarships became available.

“When the transfer portal opened up, one of their starting freshmen entered,” Jeni Levine said. “That opened a spot for me so they offered. Then they took a player off player-reserve and the ended up having two open scholarships for both of us.”

Staunton River coach Kim Jones knew the Levines had their eyes on USC-Upstate from the start.

“As [Jeni] got different offers, she kept comparing it to that coach, kept comparing it to [USC Upstate}. She was really, really wanting it. I was just so happy when it came open for both of them.

“Everything that’s going on with the transfer portal, that actually helped Cali. I told them it’s funny how God works things out. It really was the Number One choice. They loved the coaching staff. They liked the area.”

USC-Upstate finished 22-8 overall and was 14-4 in the Big South under second-year head coach Becky Burke, a former star player at Louisville.

The school was formerly known as USC-Spartanburg and played in the NCAA Division II ranks before moving up to Division I in 2007-08 with full membership in 2011-12.

The Spartans left the Atlantic Sun Conference for the Big South in 2018.

Jones said the college coaches see Jeni Levine playing both point guard and shooting guard.

“They like to be able to play her on both [spots] because she can score,” the Staunton River coach said.

Cali Levine, a 5-foot-7 wing guard, averaged 11.7 points and hit 52 3-pointers this season as the Golden Eagles won their first 25 games before losing to eventual Class 3 champion Carroll County in the Region 3D final.

Staunton River’s season ended with a 66-58 semifinal loss at Spotswood.

The Levine sisters got a first-hand view of the USC-Upstate program in the fall when they made an official visit and attended a practice.

“Their energy and passion and love for the game, it just makes a great atmosphere,” Cali said.

“They call it “bringing the juice” every day in practice. That’s what Jeni and I were seeking in a coach. That’s where we found it the most.”

Jones hopes the Levine sisters can follow the path set by former Staunton River star Jodi Salyer, who became a starting point guard at Delaware, in the early 2010s.

The Staundon River coach is just happy the twins will remain joined at the hoop.

“We talked about them going separately,” Jones said. “But it really kind of worked back that they really wanted to be together.”S

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.