Journiette powers Northside as Vikings rally to top James River 56-51

Before the 2021-22 high school basketball season began, anyone who checked out the James River boys schedule could see the Knights might be planning something big.

With the likes of William Fleming, George Washington, Lord Botetourt, East Rockingham, and Northside lined up as opponents, James River signed on to a pressure-cooker test against potential championship contenders.

With two games to go before James River hits its Three River District schedule, the Knights have seen both ends of the challenge.

Two nights after knocking off East Rockingham in a game in Harrisonburg, James River ran up against a Northside team coming off its only loss of the season.

Fueled by that motivation, the Vikings rallied late for a 56-51 homecourt victory.

The Knights (5-2) had two chances to engineer a tying 3-pointer at the end but couldn’t pull it off.

The first and best opportunity was a play for sharpshooter Jayson Easton from beyond the arc on the right baseline. Stout Vikings defense – nothing new on this night – hurried Easton’s shot and the Vikings’ Cameron Abshire snatched the rebound.

“I have a lot of confidence in our shooters,” James River coach Ethan Humphries said. “The shot didn’t go in but I’d take that shot 100 out of 100 times with Jayson.”

Northside (5-1) could have put it away leading 54-51 when Ayrion Journiette was fouled and faced a one-and-one with 7.7 seconds left. Journiette, who had made six free throws in a row at that point missed the front end of the bonus.

James River had a final chance and tried to run a right-to-left, cross-court inbounds play to Easton, but Northside's defense forced a turnover.

Fouled again with 1.7 seconds to play, Journiette made them both to cap an 8-for-9 evening at the stripe and seal the win for the Vikings.

Journiette had a powerhouse night with a game-high 23 points, but he paid for it in blood.

After taking a shot to the face, the Northside senior was patched up and had his stained jersey changed from No. 10 to 40.

Played was halted twice more including a bandage change, but Journiette was not slowed.

“I might have to get some stitches,” he said.

James River opened a 47-41 lead early in the fourth quarter courtesy of two drives by Easton and a three-point play by Ryan Steger.

Northside had been pressing most of the second half and after the Knights took their largest lead, the pressure escalated.

Two James River turnovers later along with a pair of Journiette free throws and drives to the rim from Journiette and Lawrence Cole and the home team was right back in it.

“We had to keep pressuring the ball and get some steals,” said Cole, who had 10 points. “We were able to turn the game around with some easy buckets and made them miss some shots.”

Northside, despite making just 13 of 23 free throws, knows how to close. The Vikings scored on eight of their last nine possessions with 10 of their 17 fourth quarter points coming from the 6-foot-2 Journiette.

“They had that six-point lead and in a fast-paced game like that was, that lead was like 12 or 15,” Northside coach Bill Pope said. “How Journiette kept getting in there to the basket I don’t know. With all that, he still shoots a really high percentage and always has.”

Eight players scored for Northside, two more than the Knights, who stuck to a six-man rotation.

“When we’re playing as a Class 2 school with some of the top teams in the state like Northside, it’s hard to go deep into that bench,” Humphries said. “As we progress through the year, we have guys on the bench who can play.”

Steger made all three of the Knights’ 3-pointers and finished with 15 points. Patrick Clevenger added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Pope saluted the Knights' ambitions with their difficult schedule.

“It’s going to help them," he said. "They’re a good team and I want to emphasize ‘team.’ ”