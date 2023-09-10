When Tim Ha heard the news of his daughter’s grand accomplishment, he admitted that he and his wife “probably” shed a few tears.

“You did,” she interjected, cracking a smile.

Kathryn Ha, a junior at Salem High School, had earned national recognition and a spot on this year’s U.S. team competing in the renowned PING Junior Solheim Cup — one of just a dozen girls age 12-18 in the country to be selected.

That announcement came in late July. Fast forward a month and a half and Ha is now days away from taking her maiden voyage across the pond and teeing off at the pristine La Zagaleta Golf Club in southern Spain, competing with and against some of the best teenage golfers in the world.

“It’s hard to wrap my head around it,” she said. “But at the same time, I think once I go over to Spain and we’re actually on the course and playing for the cup, I think I’ll just take all this local support and just use it to hopefully play some good golf over there.”

The Junior Solheim Cup, similar to its professional equivalent, is a biennial team competition between the United States and Europe, pitting the 12 best American junior female golfers against their counterparts from overseas. The event, which rotates venues between the U.S. and Europe and this year runs Sept. 17-19, features foursome, four-ball and singles matches.

Ha earned an automatic bid to the tournament via her American Junior Golf Association ranking, a top-30 mark.

Tim McAfee, Ha’s coach and the assistant general manager at Roanoke Country Club, can’t recall a local youth, across all sports, who’s achieved a bigger milestone in his 17 years in the Roanoke Valley.

“We’ve had some people accomplish some huge things, but at the junior level, I can’t think of anyone who’s played at such a prestigious event,” he said. “What she’s accomplished now, being age 16 as a female golfer, it’s as high as you can get, but there’s a lot more she wants to accomplish in the future.”

Surge after State

Ha, who also takes classes at the Roanoke Valley Governor’s School, was no stranger to winning tournaments in the past, but she said her performance at the Class 4 state championship nearly a year ago was the encouragement she needed.

As a sophomore, she shot a 5-under 67 to win the title at Stonehenge Golf and Country Club in Richmond in October, defeating male golfers and athletes two years older.

“That was the start of a big momentum swing. That gave me so much confidence,” she said. “Being able to win at probably the most competitive class in the state, it gave me that morale boost, because it’s co-ed and that’s just not something you play every day.”

She springboarded that effort into a trio of runner-up performances in AJGA events to close the year, then captured a monumental victory in April by winning the Justin Thomas Junior Championship at Harmony Landing Country Club in Goshen, Kentucky, finishing with a three-round score of 8-under.

The Junior Solheim Cup suddenly came into her sights.

“Because I knew what I was capable of. But honestly it was a surprise when I got the phone call,” Ha said. “Almost a week before it I’m still like, ‘Oh my goodness, I’m actually representing the United States,’ so it was really exciting.”

Tim Ha, who first brought his daughter out on the links when she was 2 years old, said he does a lot of preseason planning with Kathryn to determine which events she could compete in and which courses fit her game.

The Junior Solheim Cup was never on the map for 2023 and throws a wrench into their original schedule. Rightfully so.

“She has certain goals, a certain mindset that she has for herself, and she just goes out there and tries to achieve every single one of them,” Tim Ha said. “Now with this, it seems like she has surpassed all the goals she has set for this year.”

Soaking in Spain

When it comes to Ha’s game, McAfee said, “It’s hard not to like everything.”

From her ball-striking ability with her irons, to the 30 yards of distance she’s gained in the last year, to her mental fortitude, her talent can’t be ignored.

At La Zagaleta, located in in the small mountain town of Benahavis, only about 8 miles inland from the Mediterranean Sea, she will compete under the tutelage of five-time major champion and World Golf Hall of Famer Amy Alcott, who is serving as Team USA captain.

Ha is the lone representative from Virginia, joining a team of players from California, Florida, Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina and Maryland.

She said she gets an adrenaline boost from the atmosphere of playing on a team, and has always loved the environment of match play.

“The coaches, I think, are really going to mentor us girls,” she said. “It’s hard to say now, but I think there’s going to be lifelong memories, and it’s definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I don’t take for granted.”

Ha, who announced her commitment to the University of Virginia last month, said she isn’t sure how she’ll soak in the experience until it officially begins. Her dad, however, who is making the trip with her mother, Yen, is gearing up to absorb it all.

“I’m going to try and enjoy every minute of it, being out there and supporting her and cheering her on,” he said. “At the same time, there will be some emotion, I’m sure her mom is going to be more emotional than I will, but we’ll do our best to hold ourselves up. But it’s going to be fun for all of us.”

Whatever her results on the course, Kathryn Ha said she remains grateful.

“I mean, I’m going to be in Spain,” she said. “Life’s great.”