Kiera Lowman helps Alleghany win the VHSL Class 2 girls cross country championship

On Saturday, Alleghany High School won the VHSL Class 2 girls cross country team championship at Green Hill Park.

Alleghany freshman Kiera Lowman won the Class 2 girls individual title, while Floyd County’s Mason Erchull won the boys race.

“It’s absolutely insane. I don’t think little six-grade me would think I would do this,” Lowman said. “I’m glad to be able to do this with all my teammates and I’m proud of all of them.”

The Mountaineers also got top-10 finishes from Gracie Barron (ninth) and Macyn Cash (10th). The team scored 65 points. Clarke County and Floyd County tied for second with 96 points.

Lowman crossed the checkerboard finish line with a time of 18:59.94 on the 5K course.

“I really love running. I run all year round and … it just helps me feel like myself,” Lowman said. “I don’t know where I would be without running. It makes me happy and year-round training has helped.”

On the boys side, Erchull crossed the finish line at 16:33.44. Davey Johnson (Luray) finished second at 16:38.95 and Patrick Nelson (Poquoson) was third at 16:39.18.

“I knew they were going to go out fast to go for the win. I knew I could stick with them,” Erchull said. “My plan was to outkick them the last mile and just pull ahead and that’s just what I did.”

Glenvar placed third in the Class 2 boys standings with 104 points. Central-Wise won with 93 points and Union was second with 97.

Heath Bowker was Glenvar’s top runner, finishing fifth at a 17:07.01.

“We were shooting for second, but third is good,” Bowker said. “It was exciting to finish fifth, but it was a little rough today for me. I was a little more tired than I normally am.”

George Wythe won the Class 1 girls team championship with 49 points. Galileo finished second (72).

Jessi Looney (Grundy) won the Class 1 girls race in 19:46.35. Carol-Anne Garrett (Galileo) was second, running a 19:48.64.

Kasey Rosenbaum of Auburn finished third at 21:09.74.

“At the beginning of the year it was just three of us on the team. So it was just [competing as] individuals,” Rosenbaum said. “But my biggest supporters were my two best friends, and I don’t think I would be here if it wasn’t for them. They’ve just been there for me day in and day out.”

Derek Mitchell (Lebanon) won the Class 2 boys championship with a time of 16:14.04.

Parry McCluer’s Kovyk Chandler (16:37.28) edged out Grundy’s Kaleb Elswick (16:37.29) for second.

“I run 50 miles a week, do some light lifting and then ab exercises,” Chandler said. “But this week, we did less miles every day, like Thursday and Friday we only did two or three.”

Lebanon won the Class 2 boys team championship.

Abingdon swept the girls and boys Class 3 team championships.

Makaleigh Jessee of Abingdon was the winner of the girls race with a time of 18:21.07.

In the last race of her high school career, Hidden Valley’s Sadie Wagner finished seventh (19:20.88).

“It’s amazing. This is my senior year and I haven’t [set a personal record] since my freshman year and I just [broke my personal record] finally,” Wagner said. “It’s a very emotional time, and my teammates got me here.”

Bazil Mathes of Monticello won the boys race with a 15:25.97.

Christiansburg, led by the seventh-place showing of Lawson Mecom (16.16.21), finished fifth in the boys team standings.

“It feels good knowing I was the highest from around here to finish,” Mecom said. “It wasn’t my best race, but I’ll have more.”

VHSL CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Green Hill Park

CLASS 3

Girls team scores

Abingdon 45, 2. Maggie Walker 87, 3. Spotswood 95, 4. Meridian 107, 5. Fort Defiance 147, 6. Rockbridge County 154, 7. Christiansburg 161, 8. Warren County 216, 9. Tabb 224, 10. Lafayette 255, 11. York 261, 12. Cave Spring 267.

Girls top 15

1. Makaleigh Jessie (Abingdon) 18:21.07, 2. Ava Bordner (Skyline) 18:36.65, 3. Lauren Pegher (Tabb) 18:38.34, 4. Taylor Myers (Spotswood) 19:04.62, 5. Abby Lane (Fort Defiance) 19:14.76, 6. Ryan Davidson (Monticello) 19:14.84, 7. Sadie Wagner (Hidden Valley) 19:20.88, 8. Josie Jackson (Abingdon) 19:28.33, 9. Gray Pershing (Maggie Walker) 19:34.08, 10. Grace Crum (Meridian) 19:36.57), 11. Amanda Ferrante (Abingdon) 19:44.68, 12. Trinity Neff (Fort Defiance) 19:46.41, 13. Isabella Hardaway (Culpepper County) 19:48.24, 14. Allyson Phillips ( Maggie Walker) 19:53.16, 15. Molly Moore (Meridian) 19:56.11.

Boys team scores

1. Abingdon 65, 2. Tabb 97, 3. Monticello (Mont) 114, 4. Waynesboro 124, 5. Christiansburg (Cburg) 136, 6. Charlottesville (Cville), 7. Maggie Walker (MW) 170, 8. Cave Spring (CV) 175, 9. Meridian (195), 10. Lafayette 200, 11. New Kent (NK) 248, 12. William Monroe (WM)

Boys top 15

1. Brazil Mathes (Monticello) 15:25.97, 2. Isaac Lamprecht (NK) 15:42.83, 3. Rives Boltwood (Abingdon) 15:48.48, 4. Adam Groves (Waynesboro), 5. Jack Bundy (Abingdon) 16:11.08, 6. Miles Jolin (Waynesboro) 16:11.72, 7. Lawson Mecom 16:16.72, 8. Gregory Poisson (16:22.59), 9.Tristan Yoder (Broadway) 16:25.76, 10. Russell Kramer (Spotswood) 16:30.68, 11. Bradley Childress (Abingdon) 16:33.76, 12. Ryan Connelly (CV) 16:41.53, 13. Nathaniel Mckee (Cville) 16:42.75, 14. Parker Blosser (Fort Defiance) 16:45.48, 15. Sam Weddle (Staunton River) 16:52.45

CLASS 2

Girls team scores

1. Alleghany 64, 2. Clarke County (CC) 96*, 3. Floyd County (FC) 96*, 4. Wise Central (WC) 136, 5. Virginia High (VH) 148, 6. Bruton 149, 7. John S. Battle (JB), 8. Central (Woodstock) 158, 9.Stasburg 184, 10. King William (KW) 213, 11. Nelson County (NC) 241.

Girls top 15

1. Kiera Lowman (Alleghany) 18:59.94, 2. Abigail Rhudy (Tazewell) 19:07.61, 3. Teya Starley (CC), 4. Lydia Slemp (WS) 20:31.09, 5. Claire Keefe (Strasburg) 20:21.82, 6. Asia Hoover (Woodstock) 20:38.35, 7. Paige Hiserman (Strasburg) 20:50.06, 8.Madison Martin (Appomattox County) 20:52.17, 9. Gracie Barron (Alleghany) 21:01.90, 10. Macyn Cash (Alleghany), 11. Myra Kariuki (VH) 21:05.33, 12. Lauren Keene (Tazewell) 21:07.11, 13. Ameera Youmessi (WC) 21:09.39, 14. Eden Shelhamer 21:10.01, 15. Katelyn Martin (East Rockingham) 21:15.11

* Tiebreaker determined place finish

Boys team scores

1. Wise Central (WC) 93, 2. Union 97, 3. Glenvar 104, 4. Floyd County (FC) 108, 5. Poquoson 129, 6. Madison County (MC) 141, 7. Clarke County (CC) 147, 8. Bruton 181, 9. East Rockingham (ER) 187, 10. King William 217, 11. James River (Buchanan) 238, 12. Lee 255

Boys top 15

1. Mason Erchull (FC) 16:33.84, 2. Davey Johnson (Luray) 16:38.95, 3. Patrick Nelson (Poquoson) 16:39.18, 4. Callaway Beckett (CC) 16:47.25, 5. Heath Bowker (Glenvar) 17:07.01, 6. Aidan Griffin (MC) 17:07.84, 7. Caedan Bowker, 8. Jayden Curry (Bruton) 17:19.92, 9. Garrett Weaver (FC) 17:30.36, 10. Dorian Almer (Union) 17:37.52, 11. Chad Douglas (Union) 17:41.42, 12. Davis Norman (Glenvar) 17:43.97, 13. Evan Roberts (17:44.53), 14. Tyler Kiser (WC) 17:45.43, 15. Michael Jorgensen (Buchanan) 17:45.89

CLASS 1

Girls team scores

1. George Wythe (GW) 49, 2. Galileo 72, 3. Grundy 90, 4. Mathews 121, 5.Patrick Henry (GS), 6. Eastern Montgomery (EM) 141, 7.Galax (181), 8. Lancaster 188, 9. Altavista 192, 10. West Point (WP) 206 11. Rye Cove (RC) 246, 12. Cumberland 342

Girls top 15

1. Jessie Looney (Grundy) 19:46.35, 2. Carol-Anne Garrett (Galileo) 19:48.64, 3. Kasey Rosenbaum (Auburn) 21:09.74, 4. Camryn Hardin (GW), 5. Destyne Rutherford (GC), 6. Natalie White (Bath County) 21:25.71, 7. Alexsis Porter (Grundy) 21:26.50, 8. Kaleigh Temple (GW), 9. Samaria Little (Altavista) 21:32.69, 10. Sara Hale (GC) 21:33.68, 11. Camila Rodriguez (Galileo) 21:44.19, 12. Kara Temple (GW) 21:45.92, 13. Shelby Stanley (Eastside) 21:45.96, 14. Valeria Castillo (EM) 21:47.33, 15. Carrie-Sage Dalton (GW)

Boys team scores

1. Lebanon 47, 2. Mathews 80, 3. Grundy 109, 4 Eastern Montgomery (EM) 172, 5. Castlewood (CW) 172, 6. George Wythe (GW) 178, 7. Lancaster (LC) 179, 8. Galileo 198, 9. Middlesex (MS) 200, 10. Altavista (AV) 210, 11. Auburn 225, 12. Rappahannock County (RC)

Boys top 15

1. Derek Mitchell (Lebanon), 2. Kovyk Chandler (Parry McCluer) 16:37.28, 3, Kaleb Elswick (Grundy) 16:37.29, 4. Adam Gibson (CW) 16:38.40, 5. Alec Deckard (Lebanon) 16:40.87, 6. Alexander Gomez-Hernandez (Galileo) 16:48.83, 7.Shane Stevens (AV) 17:03.57, 8. Keyston Hartford (Grundy) 17:26.50, 9. Seth James (Mathews) 17:30.88, 10. Corey Daniel (WP) 17:44.29, 11. Andrew Tickle (Auburn) 17:46.20, 12. Eli Taylor (Lebanon) 17:47.13, 13. Jackson Herndon (Galileo) 17:54.11, 14. Mason Lee (Chilhowie) 17:54.27, 15. Carter Dillion (Lebanon) 17:57.51

