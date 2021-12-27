Knights Classic tourney has 2 classic finishes, one blowout and one COVID-related outcome

Monday’s opening round of the Knights Winter Classic had just about everything a girls basketball tournament could want.

Two games went to the wire.

A third featured one of Timesland’s premier players.

And the fourth? Well, that was the unfortunate part as host school Cave Spring was unable to play its first-round game because of COVID-19 protocol.

Here’s the rundown:

Glenvar handed Magna Vista its first loss this season with a 50-48 nailbiter in the opener.

Floyd County overcame a second-half deficit for a 47-44 victory over William Byrd.

Senior guard Jeni Levine scored 17 of her 26 points in the first half as one of Timesland’s last remaining undefeated teams — Staunton River — rolled to a 69-26 triumph over Salem.

And with Cave Spring unable to take the floor against Christiansburg, it set up Tuesday’s semifinals with Glenvar facing Floyd, and the Blue Demons meeting Staunton River.

The Golden Eagles’ pasting of Salem was a showcase for Levine and her twin sister, Cali, who had 16 of her 18 points in the first half as the winners blew out to a 45-12 halftime lead.

Staunton River is making up for lost time. The Golden Eagles played no games in 2020-21 as Bedford County did not allow its schools to play basketball because of the coronavirus.

“Last year we didn’t have a season so everybody just wanted to get after it,” Jeni Levine said. “We know the definition of perseverance. We know what that means.

“We practiced every single day just like there would be a game the next day. We didn’t know what was going to happen.”

Levine, a smooth left-handed shooting guard who can push the ball in transition and do damage in the halfcourt offense, has overcome her own obstacles.

She had a broken kneecap three years ago and had surgery to remove the plica band in her knee before her sophomore season.

“It’s not bothering me now, which is great,” she said. “I give [credit] to my doctors, strength trainers, [physical therapists], everything.”

Jayda Jones added 10 points for Staunton River. Myla Green led Salem (5-2) with 13.

Glenvar’s victory over previously unbeaten Magna Vista was courtesy of a stickback by Rhyan Harris with 20 seconds to play.

The 5-foot-8 junior finished with 31 points to go with 32-minutes of press-breaking ballhandling against Magna Vista’s active defense as the Highlanders improved to 5-3.

Harris missed the second half of Glenvar’s state championship volleyball season after breaking two bones in her right arm during a match against Floyd County.

Once medically cleared, she hit the ground running for the Highlanders’ basketball team.

“I knew that if I took it slowly and kept working [on rehabilitation] through the volleyball season that I would be back in time,” Harris said.

Harris was right on time with the winning bucket Monday, just after Magna Vista’s Mya Moyer tied the game at 48 with a three-point play.

Sophie McCulley missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw, but Harris outmaneuvered two Warriors for the rebound and the stickback.

Magna Vista (6-1) led 45-41 early in the fourth period thanks to five straight points by Ta’Nashia Hairston, who led the Warriors with 16.

However, Glenvar answered with a drive by Rhyan Harris, a 3-pointer by McKenzie Harris and a 10-footer in the lane by McCulley.

Magna Vista had not played since a 69-2 win over Tunstall on Dec. 17. The Warriors’ two previous games were 66-19 over Bassett and 51-19 over George Washington so head coach Kyana Smith was anxious for her players to be tested.

“We had only played two close games this season out of the six that we won, so we weren’t well-versed in those situations,” Smith said.

“We didn’t close out well. We lost our matchups in transition. We took a lot of plays off. We had a lot of keys coming into the game. We didn’t do a lot of things that we were supposed to, and they capitalized on it.”

Floyd County (2-2) trailed William Byrd 37-30 late in the third quarter, but the Buffaloes held the Terriers scoreless for nearly eight minutes.

Floyd went inside frequently to sophomore Kiley Hylton, who scored the Buffaloes’ first nine points of the fourth quarter including a go-ahead post move for a 45-44 lead with 1:07 to play.

Destiny Harman hit two of four free throws to put Floyd up 47-44 with 25 seconds left.

Byrd (3-5) had three chances to tie or take the lead in the waning seconds but Emilie McCaskill was just off on three 3-pointers.

“She’s a good shooter,” Byrd coach Randy Bush said. “That’s all you can ask for. Sometimes they don’t fall.:

McCaskill scored 14 points to back Sophia Chrisley’s team-high 18.

Hylton had 18 for Floyd, while Harman finished with 10.

