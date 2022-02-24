Knights' coach wanted more energy from his team; he got it, to Falcons' dismay

Two days after its season appeared to be on life support, Cave Spring's boys basketball team left no doubt about its state tournament plans.

The top-seeded Knights delivered fourth-seeded Abingdon the hoops equivalent of a haymaker punch in the first 12 minutes of Thursday's Region 3D semifinal on the way to a 71-31 win in front of a raucous Cave Spring gym.

With a state tournament berth going to the winner, the Knights (25-1) for all practical matters secured their spot by the five-minute mark of the second quarter, when Kameron Tinsley's put-back off a rebound gave Cave Spring a 30-4 lead.

"We just went out there and played real good defense," said the Knights' Stark Jones, who had 13 points and was one of five Cave Spring players to score in double figures. "We kept everyone in front of us and pressured the passing lanes."

After overcoming a three-point deficit in Tuesday's region quarterfinals by outscoring upset-minded William Byrd 24-0 in the fourth quarter and advancing, Cave Spring nearly repeated that feat against Abingdon in Thursday's first quarter by building an 18-2 lead.

With the state tourney bid now secure, earning home-court advantage is the next challenge ahead for Cave Spring, another Roanoke County rival — Northside — on Saturday in what is expected to be a jam-packed Knights gym.

"You think that will be an electric atmosphere?" Cave Spring coach Jacob Gruse said. "It'll be interesting here on Saturday. It will be what a regional championship game should be like."

The Falcons (17-9) managed to get just seven shot attempts in the entire quarter, and two of those were blocked. The Knights' half-court trapping defense also forced seven Abingdon turnovers during the period. And on offense, Cave Spring had a run of seven straight possessions that resulted in baskets.

"Coach [Gruse] got us together after Tuesday's game and told us we needed to come out stronger, we needed to have more energy," said guard Owyn Dawyot, who scored 10 points. "We were definitely a little surprised [about how good of a start we had], but we also knew we couldn't lift our foot off the gas."

The Knights certainly did not do that. In the second quarter, Cave Spring started with a 10-2 run, and then it forced the Falcons into turnovers on their first six offensive possessions of the third quarter, which led to an 8-0 run.

Tinsley led the Knights with 15 points. Joining Dawyot, Jones and Tinsley in double figures were Dylan Saunders with 14 points and Bryce Cooper with 11.

Abingdon, which had no players score more than seven points, reached Thursday's semifinal by edging Tunstall on Tuesday with the help of a go-ahead 3-point field goal from Konnor Kilgore with less than seven seconds to play. Kilgore hit two more treys against the Knights, but his first did not come until the middle of the second quarter. It made the score 30-7 at the time.

"[Cave Spring] is a good basketball team, and experienced," Abingdon coach Aaron Williams said. "They have a lot of confidence, came out as the aggressor and took it to us.

"Our main goal was to try to cut down our live-ball turnovers and they capitalized on several of those, that got them off to a good start."

While this year's Falcons team had several players with limited varsity experience, everyone was familiar with the recent history between the two schools, and the added incentive Cave Spring had coming in.

Last season, Abingdon beat the Knights at the same point in the region tournament, earning the Falcons a state bid and ending Cave Spring's season.

"This was our revenge game," Saunders said. "We came and played that way. Our defensive intensity was 100 times better tonight than it was on Tuesday. We got out to that 30-4 lead, and just kept rolling after that.

“This all feels great. I’ve never played in the state tourney before, so I feel great.”