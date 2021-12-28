Knights Winter Classic: Floyd beats Glenvar, Staunton River handles Christiansburg

Floyd County picked a good time to go on a run. The Buffaloes took over the game in the fourth quarter to beat Glenvar 38-31 in the first semifinal of the Knights Winter Classic in the Cave Spring gym.

Floyd County (3-2) trailed by three entering the fourth quarter, but Destiny Harman provided a spark that led the Buffaloes on a 14-4 run to end the game.

Harman, who collected three fouls in the first four minutes of the game, was a spectator for most of the first half. She started the final frame by sinking a runner in the lane to cut the Highlander lead to a single point. She had three rebounds and a key steal in the fourth quarter, where she scored seven of her 10 points.

Floyd County coach Karen Radford said Harman’s absence was covered by a committee of players, all who performed admirably.

“I was really proud of the way the bench stepped up in the first half,” Radford said. “We made some adjustments we needed to make. These girls play with a lot of heart.”

After Harman’s first bucket of the fourth, Glenvar got a short jumper from Olivia Keen to go back up by 3, but Harman answered with a trey on the next possession, tying the game. After trading possessions, Kiley Hylton sank a bomb from outside the arc to put Floyd County ahead for good. Hylton ended with seven points and 10 rebounds.

“We knew we needed a spark and those 3-pointers sure did that,” Radford said.

Defensively, the Buffaloes forced Glenvar into bad shots that did not fall. The Highlanders (5-4) missed their last nine shots from the floor, scoring only a pair of free throws in the final five minutes of the game. The Buffaloes held a 10-5 rebounding edge in the fourth and won the battle of the boards 41-34 in the game.

Glenvar had a strong third quarter, winning the period 13-6. Rhyan Harris scored six of her team-high 11 points in that quarter, taking a steal at midcourt to the hole for a lay-up, then grabbing a defensive rebound and dashing end to end for another bucket.

Harris was one of four Glenvar players to play the entire game, a situation brought on by sickness and injury, said coach Jeff Johnson.

“We’re still not at full strength,” Johnson said. “We have to play them two more times, so ideally by mid-January we’ll be back where we need to be with all our players ready.”

Glenvar and Floyd are both members of the Three Rivers District and will play each other twice in the season. This match-up was not a district game.

Floyd will play Staunton River in the tournament championship at 7:15 p.m. Glenvar will face Christiansburg at 5:30 p.m.

Staunton River 53, Christiansburg 39Staunton River broke open a tie game late in the third quarter with a 12-2 run to pull away from Christiansburg 53-39 in the second semifinal of the winners’ bracket.

The Golden Eagles held Christiansburg to only three field goals and 11 total points in the second half.

Jeni Levine led all scorers with 16 points for Staunton River. Cali Levine added 13.

Katy Hoover led Christiansburg with 14 points, including nine in the first quarter on three 3-pointers.

Salem 46, Cave Spring 35Kennedy Scales led all scorers with 16 points. My’la Green added 13 and Ashlyn Adkins scored 11 for the Spartans.

Katie Carroll led the Knights with nine points.

Cave Spring will play Magna Vista at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Salem will face William Byrd at 3:45 p.m.

Knights Winter Classic Day 2

FLOYD COUNTY (3-2)

Thompson 3 0-0 6, D. Harman 3 2-2 10, Hamlin 4 0-0 8, Hylton 3 0-0 7, J. Nichols 1 0-0 2, Blevins 0 0-2 0, K. Nichols 1 0-0 3, M. Thompson 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 2-4 38.

GLENVAR (5-4)

M. Harris 2 4-4 9, Luper 1 2-4 4, R. Harris 5 1-3 11, McCulley 0 0-0 0, Hopkins 0 0-0 0, Keen 3 1-3 7. Totals 11 8-14 31.

Floyd County 7 11 6 14 — 38

Glenvar 8 6 13 4 — 31

3-point goals – Floyd County 4 (Harman 2, Hylton, K. Nichols), Glenvar 1(M. Harris). Total fouls – Floyd County 20, Glenvar 13. Fouled out – R. Harris.

CHRISTIANSBURG

Hoover 5 1-2 14, Williams 2 2-4 6, Kane 2 2-2 7, Wilburn 1 2-2 4, Banks 1 1-2 3, Sherman 1 0-0 2, Tuck 1 0-0 2, Love 0 1-2 1, Harris 0 0-1 0. Totals 13 9-14 38.

STAUNTON RIVER

J. Levine 4 7-8 16, C. Levine 3 6-6 13, Jones 2 3-4 9, Hamren 3 1-3 7, Farr 2 0-0 4, Phillips 0 0-1 0, Creasy 1 0-0 2, Tolley 0 0-1 0. Totals 15 17-23 53.

Christiansburg 12 16 5 6 — 38

Staunton River 17 8 18 10 — 53

3-point goals – Christiansburg 4(Hoover 3, Kane), Staunton River 4 (Jones 2, J. Levine, C. Levine). Total fouls – Christiansburg 19, Staunton River 18. Fouled out – none.

Sophia Chrisley scored 30 points to pace William Byrd to a 61-52 over Magna Vista in the first game of the day. Emelie McCaskill added 11 for the Terriers.

Ta’Nashia Hairston led the Warriors with 21. Kaylee Hughes scored 12.

WILLIAM BYRD

Chrisley 30, McCaskill 11, Helton 9, Walls 3, J. Rosser 3, M. Rosser 2, Fuchs 2. Total 61

MAGNA VISTA

T. Hairston 21, Hughes 12, Reynolds 8, Giggetts 7, Williams 2, J. Hairston 2. Total 52.

William Byrd 21 9 16 15 — 61

Magna Vista 14 15 12 11 — 52

3-point goals — William Byrd 7(Chrisley 4, Helton, Walls, McKaskill) Magna Vista 5 (Hughes 3, T Hairston 2). Total fouls – William Byrd 9, Magna Vista 17. Fouled out – none.

SALEM

Scales 6 3-3 16, Green 5 3-4 13, Adkins 4 0-0 11, B. Smith 1 0-0 3, E. Smith 1 0-0 3, Sparger 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 6-7 46.

CAVE SPRING

Carroll 3 2-2 9, Jones 2 2-4 8, Robertson 3 1-2 8, Mills 2 3-6 7, Cox 0 3-7 3, Felatie 0 0-0 0, Hudson 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 11-21-35.

Salem 12 11 19 11 — 46

Cave Spring 7 10 6 12 — 35

3-point goals — Salem 6 (Adkins 3, Scales, B. Smith, E. Smith,) Cave Spring 4 (Jones 2, Robertson, Carroll). Total fouls — Salem 21, Cave Spring.12 Fouled out — none