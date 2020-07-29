Langley High pair lead VSGA junior boys event

NEWPORT NEWS — Langley High School teammates Kelly Chinn and Chase Nevins jumped to the top of the leaderboard on Wednesday going into the final round of the VSGA Junior Boys Stroke Play tournament at James River Country Club.
Chinn, who shot 64 and is 11 under par is one shot ahead of Nevins, who shot 65 for the second straight day.
Chinn’s round included six birdies and no bogeys. Nevins bogeyed his first hole, but made up for that with four birdies and an eagle.
Five others are within six shots of the leader, including George Wythe’s Daniel Good, who followed his first-round 65 with and even-par 70.
Other Timesland-area golfers making the cut were Blacksburg High’s David Zhang (139), George Wythe graduate Channing Blevins (141), Roanoke Valley Christian’s Slade Aliff (143) and Davis Young of Blacksburg (145).
First-round leader Vijay Powell of Midlothian, who shot 63 on Wednesday, followed that up with a 79 and is now 13 shots off of the lead.
Defending champion Davis Stanford shot a 71 on Thursday and is nine shots behind the leader.
