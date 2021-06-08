Lanto Griffin back in Blacksburg, this time as host of AJGA tourney

"I don't want money to be a factor for juniors that maybe can't afford to do what they want to do," said Griffin, whose father died when Griffin was 12 years old. "That's what happened to me growing up. My family didn't have the means [for me] to be a golfer. There's a lot of families and people down here that helped me get to where I am today."

Greenberg, now an ESPN analyst, also played in the Junior-am on Monday. He has known Griffin since Griffin was a teenager.

"Seth is such a good dude," Griffin said. "We talk a lot. … It was very, very generous of him to donate some time."

Griffin once took Greenberg's eldest daughter, Paige, to the Blacksburg High School senior prom.

"She was so far out of my league, Seth had nothing to worry about. We were just friends," Griffin said.

Griffin and Paige remain good friends. Griffin recently attended her wedding.

Seth Greenberg returned to Blacksburg this week because he wanted to support Griffin.

"He's a special young man," Greenberg said Tuesday in a phone interview. "Nothing was given. Everything was earned.