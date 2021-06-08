Lanto Griffin back in Blacksburg, this time as host of AJGA tourney

BLACKSBURG — Lanto Griffin has played countless rounds of golf at Blacksburg Country Club.
Now his name is on a tournament there.
The PGA Tour golfer and Blacksburg High School graduate was back at Blacksburg Country Club on Tuesday as the host and one of the sponsors of the inaugural Lanto Junior Championship, a 54-hole American Junior Golf Association tournament.
He said it is weird to have a tournament named after him.
"When the AJGA came to me last year, basically said there wasn't an AJGA [tournament] in the state of Virginia and asked if I'd want to host one, it was immediately a 'Yes.’ It was just finding the right course," Griffin, 32, said Tuesday at the golf course.
"It's cool to be on the other side of the ropes and be able to see these kids with their whole future ahead of them."
Naturally, Griffin wanted to hold the event at the course where he developed his game.
Griffin and his management team, as well as Blacksburg Country Club head pro Brad Ewing, Blacksburg Country Club director of golf instruction Steve Prater and the AJGA, have been working on the tournament for the past year.
"To put on an event, even an event this size, takes a lot of work. I'm used to playing and just showing up," Griffin said.
The tournament began Tuesday with the first round and will continue through Thursday. The field includes 78 boys and girls age 12-18. They hail from 13 states, as well as from France and Mexico. The event has also drawn college coaches looking for recruits.
"I've seen several golf swings this week that look like they're on the PGA Tour already," Griffin said. "It's incredible how deep junior golf has gotten."
Griffin, who won the 2019 Houston Open on the PGA Tour, played in eight AJGA tournaments when he was a teenager.
"The AJGA is kind of the pinnacle of junior golf," said Griffin, who has made $1.4 million on the PGA Tour this season. "I wasn't good enough to play on the AJGA tour until I was maybe 16."
Griffin is using his tournament as a way to raise money for charities. A Junior-am (the tournament's version of a Pro-am) was held Monday. A sold-out dinner featuring Griffin and former Virginia Tech men's basketball coach Seth Greenberg was set for Tuesday night.
Half the money raised will go to the AJGA's ACE Grant, which helps foot the bill for families that can't afford the travel costs and entry fees of the AJGA tour.
The other half will go to Griffin's charity trust, which will distribute the money in the New River Valley and Roanoke areas. Tuesday's dinner was to help raise money for youngsters in the area that can't afford to play golf.
"I don't want money to be a factor for juniors that maybe can't afford to do what they want to do," said Griffin, whose father died when Griffin was 12 years old. "That's what happened to me growing up. My family didn't have the means [for me] to be a golfer. There's a lot of families and people down here that helped me get to where I am today."
Greenberg, now an ESPN analyst, also played in the Junior-am on Monday. He has known Griffin since Griffin was a teenager.
"Seth is such a good dude," Griffin said. "We talk a lot. … It was very, very generous of him to donate some time."
Griffin once took Greenberg's eldest daughter, Paige, to the Blacksburg High School senior prom.
"She was so far out of my league, Seth had nothing to worry about. We were just friends," Griffin said.
Griffin and Paige remain good friends. Griffin recently attended her wedding.
Seth Greenberg returned to Blacksburg this week because he wanted to support Griffin.
"He's a special young man," Greenberg said Tuesday in a phone interview. "Nothing was given. Everything was earned.
"He remembers where he came from. Who was there when he earned his first card? Steve Prater. … He's still got these incredible relationships with his friends here in Blacksburg. He hasn't changed an iota.
"I'm really proud of the person he is. … Watching him [Monday] be around those kids, you could see how much it meant to him."
Griffin now lives in Florida. But the former Virginia Commonwealth University standout gets back to Blacksburg four or five times a year.
"Being in Blacksburg feels like home," said Griffin, who has two top-10 finishes this season and ranks 75th on the FedEx Cup points list.
Griffin plans to work on his game with his mentor, Prater, on Wednesday. Griffin is preparing for the U.S. Open, which will be held next week at Torrey Pines Golf Course in California.
"Torrey Pines … is my favorite golf course we play. I've had some good results there," he said. "What they could do to that golf course from a carnage standpoint — six-inch rough, 7,600 yards, firm greens, cool wind — it's going to be a lot of fun."