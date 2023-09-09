More than 3,000 athletes took part in the 19th annual Knights Crossing cross-country meet Saturday at Green Hill Park in Salem.

Runners from more than 100 high schools and 67 middles schools from Virginia, as well as North Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia, competed in the event, which became the largest cross-country invitational ever held in the southwest region of the state, according to Cave Spring High School cross-country coach Tommy Maguire.

In the “Red” race, a category for Virginia public and all out-of-state schools, Monticello’s Bazil Mathes won the boys competition by nearly 20 seconds with a time of 15 minutes, 4.3 seconds, while Hannah Rae Shaffer, from Raleigh, North Carolina’s Cardinal Gibbons High School, won the girls competition in 17:45.9.

In the “Black” race, a category for all Virginia public and private schools, Chelsea Academy’s Bryson Barnett won the boys competition in 16:14.6, while Alleghany’s Kiera Lowman won the girls competition in 18:12.8.

In the “White” race, a category for Virginia public and all out-of-state schools not entered in the “Red” race, South County’s Alex Featherly won the boys competition in 16:56.4, while Blacksburg’s Eliza Conaway won the girls competition in 20:04.9.

“Gold” race results were not immediately available.