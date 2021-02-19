Late 3-pointer keys Honaker to narrow Class 1 girls victory over George Wythe

“They got some run outs, we wanted to try to control the tempo and make them play more defense tonight and hopefully make it a one or two possession game late, which we did. They hit a big shot and a few more bounces went their way, that’s the way this game goes.”

The Maroons last lead was early in the game at 7-6 after a basket by Meleah Kirtner. It was tied three times in the first half, but George Wythe could never retake the lead.

Each time Honaker (13-0) threatened to get some breathing room, the Maroons nailed a trey to get right back in it. Paeton Phillippi canned four of George Wythe’s nine 3-pointers.

“George Wythe came out with their A-game,” said Honaker senior LeeAnna McNulty. “We knew they would come back with a vengeance because we ended their season last year.

"We had a lot of respect for them. We knew we had to play up to our capabilities to win the game.”

Four players reached double figures for Honaker. McNulty (17 points), Akilah Boyd (14 points), Hilton (11 points), and Kylie Vance (11 points) were all effective offensively. Lara McClanahan led Honaker’s effort on the glass with 12 boards and also delivered five assists.