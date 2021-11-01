Late TD run gives Floyd County 27-19 football win over Alleghany

FLOYD — Nate Saltus scored his second touchdown on a 22-yard run late in the fourth quarter to break a tie and lift Floyd County to a 27-19 Three Rivers District football victory over Alleghany.

Floyd (5-4, 2-3) led 19-7 at halftime on the strength of Saltus’ 4-yard run and TD passes by Kalen Fenton to Kaiden Swortzel and Rylan Swortzel.

Alleghany (2-8, 0-5) tied the game on Kole Caldwell’s 27-yard pass to Garrett Via and Via’s 9-yard TD run, but Kaiden Swortzel blocked both PAT kicks.

Saltus finished with 101 rushing yards on 15 carries, while Avery Chaffin picked up 97 on 12 attempts.

Dalton Griffith had 120 yards and a 43-yard TD for Alleghany on 11 carries. Xzavier Hayslett caught seven passes for 104 yards.

Alleghany;0;7;0;12;--;19

Floyd County;6;13;0;8;--;27

Scoring

Flo -- K.Swortzel 10 pass from Fenton (kick blocked)

Flo -- Saltus 4 run (Radford kick)

All -- Griffith 43 run (Campbell kick)

Flo -- R.Swortzel 20 pass from Fenton (kick blocked)