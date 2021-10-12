Led by McKenzie Weddle's play, Floyd County defends Class 2 state golf title

Floyd County won the state title during last year’s COVID-delayed spring season at the Pete Dye River Course in Radford. The Buffaloes, however, lost five seniors off that squad and had to quickly replenish the roster for another run at a state title.

“A lot of people kind of expected that to hurt us and us not have a chance,” Weddle said. “It’s nice to prove people wrong and show that didn’t hurt us.”

Floyd County head coach Dirk Davis said last year’s squad not only won a state title but created a culture of helping one another that has benefited the newcomers on this year’s team.

“When we played our first match this year, we had three kids that had never played a high school match before,” Davis said. “After we won at the River Course (in the spring) I made the comment that we had 10 really good players on the team and no superstars. I lost five of those but got five of them back. The group we lost taught this group how to be good leaders. They work so hard and they’re so highly motivated to get better.”

Backing up Weddle’s 73 were teammates Ryne Bond (78), Dylan Bonds (81), Corey Powers (94), Kaden Reinhard (101) and JD King (102).

Bond’s 78 was good enough for a fourth-place finish overall.

Patrick County’s runner-up effort was led by Wesley Roberson’s 75, which placed him third overall. The Cougars got another top five performance from David Smith who shot 80 and finished in a tie for fifth with Gate City’s Ethan Dishner.