 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Led by McKenzie Weddle's play, Floyd County defends Class 2 state golf title
0 comments

Led by McKenzie Weddle's play, Floyd County defends Class 2 state golf title

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LAUREL FORK — Home course advantage paid big dividends for Floyd County on Tuesday.

Playing just 30 miles from their high school campus, the Buffaloes successfully defended their Class 2 state golf title with a winning score of 326 at Olde Mill Golf Club. Floyd County’s total topped runner-up Patrick County by nine strokes.

Leading the Buffaloes’ effort was junior McKenzie Weddle who posted a 1-over round of 73 to finish as state runner-up on the individual side. She credited her past experience on the course for her success on Tuesday.

“I think Olde Mill is always playing really tough. It’s really hilly and has lots of water. I think its just about playing smart,” Weddle said. “Floyd is only about 40 minutes away, so we play here about once a week the entire season and our regional tournament was here, so we’ve had lots of experience around the course and got to know it.”

Weddle came up just one shot shy of top medalist honors as Bruton’s Dylan Olinger went out early in the morning and shot an even par round of 72 for the day’s low score. Weddle said she was unaware of her position on the leaderboard while on the course.

“I didn’t know until I came in. I three-putted 17 so that kind of knocked me out of that, but I don’t think I can be mad about that. I gave it everything and I played really well,” Weddle said.

Floyd County won the state title during last year’s COVID-delayed spring season at the Pete Dye River Course in Radford. The Buffaloes, however, lost five seniors off that squad and had to quickly replenish the roster for another run at a state title.

“A lot of people kind of expected that to hurt us and us not have a chance,” Weddle said. “It’s nice to prove people wrong and show that didn’t hurt us.”

Floyd County head coach Dirk Davis said last year’s squad not only won a state title but created a culture of helping one another that has benefited the newcomers on this year’s team.

“When we played our first match this year, we had three kids that had never played a high school match before,” Davis said. “After we won at the River Course (in the spring) I made the comment that we had 10 really good players on the team and no superstars. I lost five of those but got five of them back. The group we lost taught this group how to be good leaders. They work so hard and they’re so highly motivated to get better.”

Backing up Weddle’s 73 were teammates Ryne Bond (78), Dylan Bonds (81), Corey Powers (94), Kaden Reinhard (101) and JD King (102).

Bond’s 78 was good enough for a fourth-place finish overall.

Patrick County’s runner-up effort was led by Wesley Roberson’s 75, which placed him third overall. The Cougars got another top five performance from David Smith who shot 80 and finished in a tie for fifth with Gate City’s Ethan Dishner.

McKenzie Weddle

McKenzie Weddle

 Troy Sarver, Special to The Roanoke Times

Class 2 state golf results

AT Olde Mill G.C. (par 72)

Medalist – Dylan Olinger, Bruton 72

Floyd County (326) – McKenzie Weddle 73, Ryne Bond 78, Dylan Bond 81, Corey Powers 94, Kaden Reinhard 101, JD King 102

Patrick County (335) – Wesley Roberson 75, David Smith 80, Jalen Hagwood 90, Noah Jessup 90, Tucker Swails 97, Chance Corns 106

King William (342) – Jonah Ibanez 82, Gray Beasley 85, Seth Curry 87, Michael Knoeller 88, Kyla Blanton 90, Chase Burrow 104

Gate City (354) – Ethan Dishner 80, Zach Taylor 88, Colin Keller 90, Brevan Spivey 96, Eli McMurray 106, Ben Peters 114

Randolph Henry (359) – Bryson Francisco 83, Austin Queensbury 86, Danner Allen 93, Thomas Johnson 97, Lindsey Towery 101, Aiden Bryant 105

Madison County (360) – Cal Clark 83, Jackson Taylor 84, Dean Breeden 95, James Tanner 98, Colton Haney 101, Tucker Brockman 102

Graham (366) – Braden Surface 81, Ben Morgan 86, Joe Tyson 96, Chase Brown 103, Jackson Ward 106, Robert Edwards 149

Mountain View (396) – Andrew Wymer 95, Braxton Biller 99, Henry Bull 100, Joey McNamara 102, Jason Dinges 106, Nathan Poole WD

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert