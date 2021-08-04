Less than a week into VHSL football practices, Alleghany High's team pauses due to COVID-19 cases

Alleghany High School’s football program enters the 2021 season looking for just its second victory in the last three-plus seasons.
The Mountaineers’ preseason preparation already has received a major setback.
Alleghany’s varsity and JV squads have been forced to suspend all in-person, team-related activities until Aug. 14 because of positive COVID-19 cases among players in the program.
School officials, in conjunction with input from the local health department regarding contact tracing, made the decision to temporarily put the football teams on the sideline.
“We have a couple positive cases,” Alleghany varsity coach Will Fields said Wednesday. “We’re taking the advice of the health department.”
Virginia High School League communications director Mike McCall said in an email Wednesday that at least three other public-school football programs — Stafford, Lake Taylor and Central-Lunenburg — also have experienced temporary shutdowns.
Alleghany held its first two practices Thursday and Friday before learning of the positive tests.
The team “practiced” virtually Monday and Tuesday. Fields said the VHSL is allowing those sessions to count toward the 20 preseason practices required for safety reasons.
“We’ve been doing some Zoom practices,” he said. “They’re going to let us do that to meet the minimum practice requirement.”
Fields said players are allowed to lift weights and work out, but not with their teammates.
“They can do things separately on their own,” the coach said. “They can’t be together.”
Fields said the players who tested positive do not have severe symptoms.
“They’re OK,” he said. “We’re just having all the kids monitor themselves. We just don’t want them together while that process is going through.”
The Mountaineers’ shutdown began Monday and will last two weeks.
Alleghany’s two preseason scrimmages — Aug. 14 against Buffalo Gap and Aug. 19 against Stuarts Draft have been canceled.
Alleghany remains on track to open the 2021 season Aug. 27 at home against Roanoke Catholic.
When Alleghany’s preseason resumes, Fields said COVID-19 mitigation protocols that were in place during the delayed and shortened 2020 season will return.
The Mountaineers finished 0-7 last spring in Fields’ first season as head coach.
“We’ll certainly be going back to all the precautions to protect our kids,” he said. “You’ve got to do that. Sadly, all the hoops will be back in place, at least as far as our program’s concerned.”
Alleghany students did not finish the 2020 school year until June 24 and are not scheduled to return to class until Aug. 25.
Fields said he expects the Alleghany County School Board to determine its larger-scale policies — such as whether to require students to wear masks in the classroom — in less than two weeks.
“Our ‘Flex Committee’ meets on Aug. 15. That’s the joint committee in our area between the school systems and the local governments that deal with COVID issues,” he said.
“Our local school board is going to meet on the 16th. We’ll know what the school policies will be then.”
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 snowball is now rolling.
“We knew [the coronavirus] was coming back around,” Fields said. “We’re experiencing a little uptick in our area, it looks like. We knew it was a possibility.”