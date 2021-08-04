Less than a week into VHSL football practices, Alleghany High's team pauses due to COVID-19 cases

“We’ve been doing some Zoom practices,” he said. “They’re going to let us do that to meet the minimum practice requirement.”

Fields said players are allowed to lift weights and work out, but not with their teammates.

“They can do things separately on their own,” the coach said. “They can’t be together.”

Fields said the players who tested positive do not have severe symptoms.

“They’re OK,” he said. “We’re just having all the kids monitor themselves. We just don’t want them together while that process is going through.”

The Mountaineers’ shutdown began Monday and will last two weeks.

Alleghany’s two preseason scrimmages — Aug. 14 against Buffalo Gap and Aug. 19 against Stuarts Draft have been canceled.

Alleghany remains on track to open the 2021 season Aug. 27 at home against Roanoke Catholic.

When Alleghany’s preseason resumes, Fields said COVID-19 mitigation protocols that were in place during the delayed and shortened 2020 season will return.

The Mountaineers finished 0-7 last spring in Fields’ first season as head coach.