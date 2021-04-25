Let the games begin: VHSL spring sports return after 22-month absence

Shelley Blumenthal is optimistic about every boys soccer season at Blacksburg High School, but the Bruins’ prospects in 2020 seemed particularly promising.

“We had 15 seniors,” the veteran coach said. “We were going to be real good.”

That was until COVID-19 canceled the entire VHSL spring sports schedule — baseball, soccer, softball, lacrosse, tennis and track and field.

After nearly 22 months, the boys and girls of spring are back.

The VHSL spring calendar — tennis debuted last week — begins in earnest Monday with a condensed schedule that will conclude with state championships in late June.

Blumenthal has coached Blacksburg to 13 VHSL titles, but he is looking forward to the 2021 season for more than the usual reasons.

“I think we’re all excited about it, just the whole idea of getting back to playing soccer and competing,” Blumenthal said Sunday. “In general, our guys appreciate that we have the opportunity to play again.”

The schedule makers came up with a doozy for a season opener.