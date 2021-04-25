Let the games begin: VHSL spring sports return after 22-month absence

Shelley Blumenthal is optimistic about every boys soccer season at Blacksburg High School, but the Bruins’ prospects in 2020 seemed particularly promising.
“We had 15 seniors,” the veteran coach said. “We were going to be real good.”
That was until COVID-19 canceled the entire VHSL spring sports schedule — baseball, soccer, softball, lacrosse, tennis and track and field.
After nearly 22 months, the boys and girls of spring are back.
The VHSL spring calendar — tennis debuted last week — begins in earnest Monday with a condensed schedule that will conclude with state championships in late June.
Blumenthal has coached Blacksburg to 13 VHSL titles, but he is looking forward to the 2021 season for more than the usual reasons.
“I think we’re all excited about it, just the whole idea of getting back to playing soccer and competing,” Blumenthal said Sunday. “In general, our guys appreciate that we have the opportunity to play again.”
The schedule makers came up with a doozy for a season opener.
Blacksburg will play Monday night at Patrick Henry, which is led by Virginia signee Erick Kilosho and VMI-bound David Ibanzi along with a slew of talented juniors — including Pacific Ibanzi, Leo Masudi and Sadock Kilosho — who are on the major-college recruiting radar.
“We have our work cut out for us,” said Blumenthal, who is the VHSL career leader with 536 boys soccer coaching victories. “They have so much talent.”
The last time Blacksburg’s boys competed was in the Class 4 state semifinal in June 2019 at Roanoke College when the Bruins fell 3-2 to Chancellor on a late goal.
Patrick Henry has been sidelined a similar amount of time since the end of the 2019 season.
“We’ve been using the term ‘grateful’ for the past two weeks,” PH coach Chris Dowdy said. “The coaching staff and players just being grateful that we’re playing.
“Certainly we don’t want something like what happened last year to happen again, so we’re just feeling grateful for the opportunity. We’re blessed.”
Like the fall and winter sports, the spring sports teams will play roughly 60% of their normal regular-season schedules.
The limits are 12 games for baseball and softball, 10 games for soccer and tennis, and nine games for lacrosse. Track and field squads are limited to six sanctioned regular-season meets with no more than four teams competing.
Sixty-one spring sports events are on the Timesland schedule Monday.
Let the games begin.
Finally.
