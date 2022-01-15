Levine scores 29 to lift unbeaten Staunton River girls to 55-46 win over upset-minded Botetourt

MONETA — Lord Botetourt threw quite the girls basketball fright on previously undefeated host Staunton River.

The Golden Eagles threw Jeni Levine right back at the Cavaliers.

As Botetourt coach Renee Favaro characterized Levine later, “the best player on the floor” took charge with a clutch fourth quarter and generally dynamic play throughout.

The left-handed senior defended, shot, rebounded, and dribbled her team through a five-point fourth-quarter deficit and on to a 55-46 victory Friday night over the upset-minded Cavaliers in a midseason showdown for first place in the Blue Ridge District.

Levine finished her performance by scoring her team’s first nine points of the last period, augmented by a 4-for-6 run at the stripe, scored 13 of the Eagles' 19 closing points, and generally spent the rest of the game dribbling through and around her opposition as though she were running drills with cones.

Tired?

“No, that was fun,” she said.

Levine scored a game-high 29 points to go with 12 rebounds, half of those offensive, and keyed both the attacking transition offense and the defense that featured a ferocious full-court press for the better part of the second half.

She did admit to being startled by the intensity Lord Botetourt (10-3, 3-1) mustered.

“We came out flat and they wanted it more than us,” she said. “They just had more energy and that took us for a spin a little bit before we could come back together and play as a team.”

Before that, the well-rounded and versatile Eagles (12-0, 4-0) looked on the verge of a swift putaway. Staunton River thrice led by 10 points in the first half.

Botetourt battled back with a 16-point third quarter with one boost coming from something of an unexpected source.

Gracie Huffard, a slender 6-foot-2 sophomore who had mostly been bottled up in the post, came through with a six-point, four-rebound, one-blocked shot flurry in a little over five minutes that helped carry the visitors to a 36-35 lead at the start of the final period.

“I’m so proud of our group,” Favaro said. “We’re so young but boy did we fight tonight.”

Ally Spangler scored 16 for the Cavaliers and Taylor Orange add 11 as the two split the team’s pair of 3-point goals. Jada Morgan scored six of her nine after the break; Huffard had seven of her eight in the second half.

Staunton River's Jayda Jones agreed that falling behind in the second half represented a significant scare from Botetourt. The Eagles have rarely been challenged this season.

“It absolutely was but I think our defense picked us up and we came out hard and were ready to go.”

Cali Levine, Jeni’s sister, contributed seven points to the win before going down hard with a twisted ankle in the fourth quarter.

After being attended where she lay beyond the offensive baseline, she limped back to the training room but was back in an instant, running gingerly down the sideline to massive applause from the packed Staunton River gallery.

“She’s a tough kid and she’ll do the right things to come back as soon as possible,” said Eagles coach Kim Jones, who at that point had not yet conversed with medical personnel.

Jones was asked whether she felt as though her squad’s back was to the wall for a bit.

“Yes it was, but we needed that,” she said