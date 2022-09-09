 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Liberty Christian surges past Franklin County for nondistrict win

ROCKY MOUNT — Liberty Christian Academy scored 27 unanswered points in the final three quarters Friday to defeat Franklin County, 34-14, in a nondistrict contest at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The Bulldogs (3-0), last year’s Class 3 state runner-up, overcame a 14-7 deficit with their surge of points — 14 in the second stanza, seven in the third period and six in the fourth frame.

The Eagles (1-2) suffered their second straight setback, both at home. In the past two weeks, they’ve lost by a point to Salem, a Class 4 state semifinalist last year, and to LCA.

The Bulldogs started their surge with a 3-yard scoring run to square the count at 14.

LCA broke the deadlock with a 21-yard scoring strike on the last play of the first half.

In fact, the Bulldogs tallied two TDs in the closing 1:17 of the opening half.

On their first defensive series of the second half, LCA intercepted a pass from quarterback/punter Eli Foutz with the Eagles in punt formation.

The interception was returned for a score that gave the Bulldogs a 28-14 edge.

LCA closed the scoring with 8:04 remaining in the game, courtesy of a seven-yard TD run.

The Bulldogs opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 17-yard TD run.

With 1:06 left in the quarter, Foutz completed a 73-yard scoring strike to Nasir Holland, but the Eagles’ extra-point try was missed, leaving the count at 7-6.

In the second quarter, Franklin County took its lone lead of the game, 14-7, when Foutz found the end zone from one yard and Jaemon King completed a 2-point conversion pass to Ian England.

