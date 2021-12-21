License to speed: PH boys run away from Pulaski County

Where’s the red light?

That’s what some of Patrick Henry High’s future boys basketball opponents may think when the Patriots again have license to fire seemingly at will from distance with no objection from the bench.

The green light burned like a beacon as the sharpshooting Patriots strafed guest Pulaski County with 11 3-pointers Tuesday night in the process of unloading a 71-47 River Ridge District beating on the Cougars.

In their last game before the holiday break, the Patriots can celebrate the season knowing they have the firepower of four when it comes to perimeter shooting.

Brooks Derey, Abu Yarmah, and Jack Faulkner each nailed multiple 3-pointers – Derey and Yarmah four apiece – and sophomore backcourt whiz Moosie Calloway buried his one when he got a first good look at the bucket from afar.

“I have four guys who can really shoot it,” PH coach Jack Esworthy said. “Derey, Yarmah, and Ford Beasley. They’ve all had 20-plus point games, they’ve all had games with three made 3s.”

It gets worse, if you’re listening to this discourse from an opposing point of view.

“The thing is, we haven’t gotten all four of them hot on the same night,” Esworthy said.

The Patriots did more than launch bombs. The rest of the game was an all-out PH assault on the rim produced by a quicksilver transition attack fueled by 23 Cougars turnovers.

Defensively if it was not quick Patriot hands delivering misery to Pulaski County ballhandlers it was PH long arms. It seemed like every time the basketball stopped in the Cougars offensive zone, a small forest of shoulders, elbows, and digits imprisoned the victim.

Panic often ensued for the Cougars leading to errors in judgment during those sticky situations.

“That is not characteristic of the way we have been playing,” Cougars coach Tyler Cannoy said. “That’s not us.”

By contrast the Patriots (6-1, 3-0) apparently were true to this season’s form and getting better.

Faulkner, one of the quick hands guys, started the disruption with three early steals that had the added benefit of sparking the fast break. The senior took advantage by scoring nine of his 14 points before intermission, seven in the second quarter. Included in that run was the first of his pair of 3-pointers.

“I look for the open shot when I can and if I’m not open, I look for the man who is,” he said. “Whether the shot is falling or not, I keep shooting.”

Faulkner was far from the only marksman with that attitude.

Maybe it’s because he stands 6-foot-6 and has rare athletic ability and fluidity and grace of movement that sophomore Yarmah just looks impressive. Add to the picture the satin-like jump shot and hops galore (he hammered a dunk against the Cougars), and the focus clears.

His 18 points led the Patriots.

“My confidence has improved as I worked on my shooting,” he said.

Calloway, the other sophomore, showed off fine ballhandling skills as well as nice moves through contact in traffic on the way to 12 points.

Then there’s Derey, a junior who displayed diverse talents – most especially that high and feathery jumper – en route to 16 points.

“Brooks does everything well,” Esworthy said.

Pulaski County (4-2, 1-1) did some things well but not for sustained stretches. The best of the bunch was J.J. Gulley who went 4 of 6 from the line in the first half and scored 10 points on either side of intermission. Seven players scored for the Cougars including Peyton McDaniel (8 points, two 3s). He and Josh Bourne were back in action after being sidelined by illness and injury.

“What we need is consistency,” Cannoy said.

PH is still looking for that too. Knowing that ought to give future foes pause.