Lighter Leftwich runs for 200 yards, 4 TDs as Salem pounds Franklin County 49-7

Cam Leftwich’s loss is the Salem High football team’s gain.
The Salem senior running back has dropped 15 pounds from his preseason weight and Tuesday night it tilted the scales in the Spartans’ favor.
The 215-pound Leftwich rushed for 200 yards and four touchdowns — scoring on three successive carries in the third quarter — to spark Salem to a 49-7 nondistrict football victory over Franklin County at Salem Stadium.
Leftwich’s newfound quickness is on display now that he has lightened his load.
“We had a conversation about that back in the spring,” Salem coach Don Holter said. “He came in about 230 [pounds]. He feels better and he’s a better back.”
Leftwich served largely as the blocking back for Zavione Wood on the Salem team that won the school’s 10th VHSL championship in the spring.
With Wood now at Virginia Tech as a walk-on, Leftwich knew he had to step up his game.
“We don’t have Zavione making all the big runs, so we had to pick up where he left off,” Leftwich said.
Salem (6-0) hammered Franklin County on all fronts.
The offense rushed for 322 yards.
The defense limited the Eagles to 3.0 yards per play and scored the final TD on an interception return by Chauncey Logan.
And the special teams excelled in many areas, stuffing kickoff returns, faking a punt for a key first down and getting big punt returns from Chase Greer.
Salem scored on its first possession on a 16-yard pass from DaRon Wilson to Logan, but that was all the Eagles (3-4) allowed until the final minutes of the first half.
Franklin County’s Eli Foutz boomed a 44-yard punt that Greer fielded on the run and returned 41 yards to the Eagles’ 19.
Leftwich scored on the next play for a 14-0 halftime lead.
“It’s scary when you’ve got 11 guys running at you, but I trust my blockers,” Greer said. “The first thing you’ve got to do is catch the ball. A lot of punt return is just trust.”
Salem took the opening kickoff in the third quarter and needed justd six plays for Leftwich to break a 39-yard TD run for a 21-0 lead
That was a long drive compared to the next two.
Leftwich broke a 62-yard trap play for a TD on his next carry, and he repeated the feat with a 38-yard burst, putting the Spartans up 35-0 with 1:26 left in the third quarter.
“Three of my touchdowns were trap plays,” Leftwich said.
Franklin County played the game just four days after defeating William Byrd 41-23 at home on Friday, while Salem had last week off.
Eagles quarterback Eli Foutz dismissed fatigue as a factor in the decisive loss.
“I think the energy was there,” Foutz said. “I personally felt fine. Against Byrd, our starters were able to get out pretty quick. That’s not a reason why we lost.”
Foutz put Franklin County on the board with a 40-yard TD pass to Jamerise Holland in the fourth quarter, but Salem finished if off with a 7-yard TD run by Jayveon Jones and Logan’s 35-yard interception return.
Jones ran for 68 yards on 10 carries.
Franklin County coach J.R. Edwards will be looking for plenty of improvement and perhaps an attitude adjustment when the Eagles play William Fleming on Friday.
“We’ll find out,” said Edwards, a former Salem assistant. “It’s an unforgiving game. Football is real. It doesn’t care about your feelings. We got our feelings hurt tonight.
“We’ve got to line up against a really good Fleming team and play again Friday. Nothing’s going to stop that.”
