Lighter Leftwich runs for 200 yards, 4 TDs as Salem pounds Franklin County 49-7

And the special teams excelled in many areas, stuffing kickoff returns, faking a punt for a key first down and getting big punt returns from Chase Greer.

Salem scored on its first possession on a 16-yard pass from DaRon Wilson to Logan, but that was all the Eagles (3-4) allowed until the final minutes of the first half.

Franklin County’s Eli Foutz boomed a 44-yard punt that Greer fielded on the run and returned 41 yards to the Eagles’ 19.

Leftwich scored on the next play for a 14-0 halftime lead.

“It’s scary when you’ve got 11 guys running at you, but I trust my blockers,” Greer said. “The first thing you’ve got to do is catch the ball. A lot of punt return is just trust.”

Salem took the opening kickoff in the third quarter and needed justd six plays for Leftwich to break a 39-yard TD run for a 21-0 lead

That was a long drive compared to the next two.

Leftwich broke a 62-yard trap play for a TD on his next carry, and he repeated the feat with a 38-yard burst, putting the Spartans up 35-0 with 1:26 left in the third quarter.

“Three of my touchdowns were trap plays,” Leftwich said.