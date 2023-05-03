Like it or not, NIL is coming to Virginia high school sports.

The Virginia High School League’s executive committee voted Wednesday to approve a name, image and likeness policy that allows high school athletes to participate in NIL deals starting July 1.

VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said Wednesday that before the policy was approved, two athletes had already participated in NIL activities. But he didn't specify what type of NIL deals they received or what part of the state they were in.

The goal of the NIL policy is to ensure that athletes participating in NIL activities for financial gain maintain their eligibility.

Virginia is the 28th state, plus the District of Columbia, to implement an NIL policy, according to Business of College Sports.

Haun said that the VHSL is not directly associated with NIL deals. The policy is for athletes to have guidelines when participating in NIL activities outside of school.

Students must notify their principal or athletic director in writing within 72 hours of entering an NIL agreement.

Common NIL activities include commercials, product endorsements, personal appearances, autograph sessions, merchandise and acting as a social media influencer.

“The most common NIL deal that's happening for college students and which many of the experts say will be the same thing for the high school athletes is … being a social media influencer,” Haun said on a video conference. “About 79% of all of the athletes that have NIL deals now are in the social media world.”

But schools cannot use NIL opportunities to sway a student’s enrollment at a school or membership on a team.

Based on the new policy, athletes are prohibited from referencing a school, team, district, region or the VHSL during NIL activities. Students cannot appear in a school uniform during NIL activities and endorse a third-party NIL partner during school-based team activities or events.

Haun said athletes could wear NIL-related apparel during non-sporting events such as class.

Furthermore, students cannot engage in NIL activities displaying or endorsing:

Adult entertainment products and services

Alcohol products

Tobacco and electronic smoking products and devices

Opioids and prescription pharmaceuticals

Controlled dangerous substances

Casinos and gambling, including sports betting

Weapons, firearms and ammunition

Haun said the best advice he'd give high school students pursuing an NIL deal is for them to talk to a lawyer and get some legal advice.

“There's a lot of things that people need to know before they engage in an activity,” Haun said. “Since these are not school related … then we should not be advising [students] unless you are an administrator [or] coach and you are talking to your own child.”

What is the downside of NIL?

There isn’t a high number of students that will be able to receive NIL opportunities.

“The numbers from college athletes … [based on] data that was shared with me from one poll that was taken is about 1.5% to 9.5% of all college athletes [participate in NIL activities],” Haun said. “And that's the projection for high school as well. … It's not going to be 50% of the athletes. It's not going to be 25% of the athletes. It's going to be a very small number.”

With less than 10% of high school athletes set to participate in NIL activities, it’s possible that this could cause rifts between teammates, administrators and coaches.

Second, there could be a wave of transfers based on an athlete's perception that another school offers more NIL opportunities.

To combat this from happening the VHSL does not allow school affiliated collectives, which is a group of alumni supporters, parents or people that form a limited liability company to provide NIL opportunities to athletes.

The penalty for a student that has broken the NIL policy: A pupil who has lost his/her amateur standing through violation of this rule shall be ineligible for interscholastic athletic competition. Such student may be reinstated as an amateur by the VHSL Executive Committee, provided his/her principal requests in writing his/her reinstatement as an amateur and certifies that the student has not during that one-year period violated this rule, and that the student is not now under contract to, or owned by, any professional athletic organization.

Lastly, Haun said the VHSL’s NIL policy will likely change within a year based on the results.