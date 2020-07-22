Local golf: Cave Spring graduate Cowher named Holliday scholarship winner

Five days before the presentation of the Don Holliday Memorial Scholarship, Jack Cowher learned that he might be recognized at the annual awards ceremony.

"They said I was going to win something," said Cowher, a recent graduate of Cave Spring High School. "They didn't tell me what. Then, I come in today and they're like, 'Yeah, you won the big prize.'"

"I was surely shocked but excited at the same time."

That was a four-year, $30,000 scholarship.

"I was really shocked but really excited at the same time," said Cowher, who will get a quarter of the award per schoolyear. "Going in, I knew I would be a good candidate. I was hoping just to get something but I went into the interview confident.

Clearly, it never hurts to enter. Cowher had played a variety of sports at the youth and scholastic levels but was relatively late in taking up golf.

"In 11th grade, I joined the golf team," he said. "Mr. [Andy] Henritze finally convinced me to play."

Cowher was a classmate of Henritze's twin sons.