Longtime Auburn High booster, volunteer Gene 'Bull' Teel dies at 70

No one who knew Gene "Bull" Teel ever will have another birthday that feels quite the same.

The longtime Auburn High School booster and Riner community icon died Friday at Carilion New River Medical Hospital following a bout with COVID-19.

Teel, 70, was well-known throughout Montgomery County and beyond as a salt-of-the-earth supporter of Auburn High, where spent five decades volunteering in various capacities that ranged from operating the clock at girls and boys basketball games to carrying the chains on Friday nights at home football games.

Auburn named its basketball gymnasium after Teel and his older brother, Lee, in 2019.

"It's a huge loss for us. It's a huge loss for the entire community," Auburn athletic director Paul Dominy said. "You're talking about someone who was such a rock of the community. It's impossible to fill the void left by Bull."

Lee Teel said Saturday that his younger brother began experiencing breathing problems last year before coming down with COVID-19 in January.

"His lungs got bad last year and he struggled and struggled," he said. "He got COVID at the end of January. His lungs just got worse.

"I'm going to miss my brother."

So will thousands more.

Anyone who met Bull Teel for more than five minutes likely made a friend for life.

And every year on that person's birthday, the phone would ring or buzz and Bull Teel would say, "Hello, this is your special day."

Lee Teel estimated his brother kept the telephone numbers of more than 4,600 people whom he called annually without fail.

"He wrote them all in a book before he died," Lee said. "I just looked through it a while ago for a little bit. Holy moly."

Auburn boys basketball coach Terry Millirons got a look at the notebook upon visiting Bull Teel in the hospital following the Eagles' victory in the VHSL Class 1 state championship on March 12.

"They brought out his book of birthdays," Millirons said. "Even though he hasn't been able to call people these last few weeks, [family members] took turns doing it for him.

"This was a thick book. And he just did that for the phone numbers."

The birthdays? Bull Teel had those memorized in his head.

Bull Teel played two years of varsity basketball at Auburn, graduating in 1970 after scoring 9.5 points per game as a senior.

Lee Teel said his brother earned the nickname "Bull" for a feat of strength involving an anvil in an eighth-grade agriculture class.

"A senior boy said he put that anvil over his head six times," Lee said. "He told Bull, "Can you do it?' "

Sixteen overhead presses later, the "Bull" was born.

Mostly, however, Bull Teel was a strong supporter of the school and community.

Lifelong farmers, the Teel brothers spent countless hours in their younger days seeding and plugging Auburn's playing fields.

Recently they donated sizable tracts of land in memory of their parents.

The Riner Volunteer Fire Department sits on some of the donated property, while outdoor athletic fields are planned for future use.

Eric Altizer has fond memories of Bull Teel from his days as an athlete at Auburn and later as a young basketball coach for the Eagles.

"When I played, he paid for everybody to go to Pizza Hut at the end of their season," said Altizer, who has coached Auburn to three of the last four VHSL Class 1 baseball championships.

"I know when I was coaching [basketball] he did that for years and years. At the last [baseball] state championship, he made a contribution for [championship] rings."

For many years, Bull Teel was joined at Auburn basketball games with his wife, Sue, who kept the scorebook while he ran the clock.

Bull Teel worked Auburn's season opener in December, his last game.

"It took too much oxygen. He just couldn't do it," Lee Teel said. "He went to the football games some, but he wasn't able to carry the chains."

Millirons said Teel's niece, Lee Ann Teel, brought an iPad to the hospital two weeks ago so her uncle could watch a live telecast of Auburn's 61-49 victory over Washington & Lee in the basketball state final.

The coach visited Teel several days later, bringing the Bull a card signed by the players on the team, a Fathead poster of Teel and a championship medal.

"It was a tough situation although we've known this was coming on the last year or so," said Millirons, who is Lee Teel's nephew. "How strong he was, he was able to fight it off this long."

Auburn's boys basketball championship was the school's 33rd overall state title produced by its sports programs.

Bull Teel and Auburn had quite a few special days.

Funeral services are scheduled for April 2 at Auburn High School. Lee Teel said his brother would not have wanted to disrupt any school activities on a weekday.

"He wanted to have it on a Saturday because I knew Auburn would even close the school for Bull," he said.