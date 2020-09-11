Looking back at Week 3: William Byrd treated itself to 2013 comeback win in Salem

Highfill's 38 seasons at Byrd included seven wins in 30 tries against Salem, no mean feat against a program that has won nine VHSL championships.

When the Terriers first played Salem in 1988, two years after the Spartans made the Group AAA Division 6 state final, Highfill said some Byrd fans suggested that he forfeit the game.

"For the first three or four years I actually had parents of players coming to me saying, 'Why don't we just forfeit the Salem game so we don't get anybody hurt?'" he said.

Highfill said that was still the mindset until 1993, when Byrd staged a comeback from a two-TD deficit for a 15-14 win over the Spartans in Salem.

"We were down 14-0 in the first quarter. Everybody was saying, 'Same ol' same ol','" he said. "Our own fans didn't give us a chance. When we won it, there were players laying all over the field crying. It was like we won the national championship.

Byrd scored back-to-back wins over Salem in 1996 and ’97 as the Spartans' 1996 team went on to win the Division 4 state championship.

The Terriers bagged three victories in a row over Salem from 2001-03 when Highfill's son, Jeff Jr., was Byrd's quarterback.