Lord Botetourt back on track after offense surges in second half against Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG — After a season opening loss to E.C. Glass last week, Lord Botetourt went back to their winning ways on Thursday night.
KJ Bratton II threw for two touchdowns while running for two additional scores to help lead the Cavaliers to a 42-6 victory over Blacksburg in the Bruins’ home opener at Bill Brown Stadium.
The victory, however, wasn’t one without mistakes for LB, which committed 13 penalties on the night along with three turnovers.
“It’s hard to win a high school football game and we are still trying to find our identity,” Lord Botetourt head coach Jamie Harless said. “We had a lack of discipline tonight and a lack of a lot of things. That’s on me.”
The Cavalier defense got things kickstarted for their squad on Blacksburg’s second offensive possession of the night. On a 4th-and-2 from the LB 47 the Bruins went for it but were stuffed on a running play up the middle for a loss of four yards.
Just three plays later Bratton cashed in on the defensive stop when he hit sophomore running back Cade Lang on a 17-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0 with 4:39 left in the opening quarter.
Lord Botetourt (1-1) would double its advantage in the second quarter when Bratton struck again connecting with freshman wide receiver Blake Lovern on a 15-yard touchdown toss to make it 14-0 with 3:29 left in the first half.
Blacksburg (0-2) looked like it might answer right before halftime as the Bruins drove the ball to the LB 7-yard line with less than a minute left before the break. On a 4th-and-3 play, though, Blacksburg quarterback Spencer Campbell was picked off by Cavalier defensive back Joey Issacs. Issacs, a senior, proceeded to return the ball down the Blacksburg sideline 97 yards for a score to make it 21-0 at halftime.
“I wrote 3 up on the board at halftime. I thought there were three plays that separated us at halftime. We had a chance to be tied 0-0 against a good football team at halftime,” Blacksburg head coach Eddie Sloss said.
The Cavaliers carried the momentum from the interception return into the second half where Britton scored touchdowns on runs of 28 and 43 yards on Lord Botetourt’s first two offensive possessions of the third quarter to make it 35-0.
Blacksburg avoided the shutout on the first play of the fourth quarter when junior defensive back Ethan Walker returned a Britton fumble 73 yards for a touchdown to make it 35-6 after a blocked extra point attempt.
The Bruins’ celebration, though, would be short-lived as Lang returned the ensuing kickoff 88 yards for a score to push the lead to 42-6.
Despite the loss, Sloss was optimistic with what he saw from his team, especially coming off a spring season that saw the Bruins go winless.