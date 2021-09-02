Lord Botetourt back on track after offense surges in second half against Blacksburg

Blacksburg (0-2) looked like it might answer right before halftime as the Bruins drove the ball to the LB 7-yard line with less than a minute left before the break. On a 4th-and-3 play, though, Blacksburg quarterback Spencer Campbell was picked off by Cavalier defensive back Joey Issacs. Issacs, a senior, proceeded to return the ball down the Blacksburg sideline 97 yards for a score to make it 21-0 at halftime.

“I wrote 3 up on the board at halftime. I thought there were three plays that separated us at halftime. We had a chance to be tied 0-0 against a good football team at halftime,” Blacksburg head coach Eddie Sloss said.

The Cavaliers carried the momentum from the interception return into the second half where Britton scored touchdowns on runs of 28 and 43 yards on Lord Botetourt’s first two offensive possessions of the third quarter to make it 35-0.

Blacksburg avoided the shutout on the first play of the fourth quarter when junior defensive back Ethan Walker returned a Britton fumble 73 yards for a touchdown to make it 35-6 after a blocked extra point attempt.

The Bruins’ celebration, though, would be short-lived as Lang returned the ensuing kickoff 88 yards for a score to push the lead to 42-6.