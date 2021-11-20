Lord Botetourt escapes with narrow win at Christiansburg in region semifinal

“Forty-two [Dalton Oxley] knocked the ball out and I fell on it,” said Isaacs, who was a big play factory throughout a chilly evening on the Blue Demons field turf.

Lord Botetourt ran out the clock on the next three plays to end it.

“It was one of those games that came down to whoever ended with the most beneficial situation,” Harless said. “Obviously, we were lucky.”

Lucky to have Isaacs, too. In addition to recovering the decisive fumble, Isaacs picked off two Casey Graham passes. The first halted a potential scoring drive 10 yards short of the end zone, the second scuttled a Christiansburg drive at the LB 14.

The interceptions were Isaacs’ ninth and 10th of the season. But wait. Three takeaways weren’t the extent of Isaacs’ heroics against the Blue Demons.

He also caught a 30-yard scoring pass from quarterback Jakari Nicely, taking the football away from two leaping defenders and landing in the end zone to knot the contest 14-14 just before halftime.

Continuing a 14-point onslaught, Isaacs grabbed the second half kickoff, broke free and hot-footed to the left sideline and all the way down and across the goal line to put the Cavaliers ahead 21-14. The return covered 88 yards.