Lord botetourt falls in softball state semifinal

RUSTBURG — Thirty-plus years ago a fast-pitch novelty act called “The King and His Court” barnstormed the country playing local teams with only Eddie “the King” Feigner pitching to a catcher, backed by three fielders.

Rustburg pitcher Eden Bigham could be the Queen of the Red Devil’s softball diamond, needing only a catcher and two fielders as she tossed a perfect game, defeating Lord Botetourt 4-0 in the Class 3 state semifinal. Bigham struck out 18 of the 21 batters she faced, needing only 75 pitches in the effort. Six Red Devil fielders were never part of a defensive play.

“The rise ball was really working,” Bigham said. “That’s what I threw 90% of the time.”

Bigham was so dominant only two Cavs put the ball in play. Audrey Butler, batting seventh, was the first batter to touch a pitch with the bat, finally flying out to center field. Gianna Sloan-Lebron Popped out to the catcher in foul ground and popped up to the third baseman in the final inning. Every other out was by strikeout, 12 swinging and six looking.

LB coach Cheryl Shockley said facing Bigham, a UVa-commit, was a challenge, with Bigham giving up only one hit and one walk in the previous three postseason games combined.