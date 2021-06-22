Lord botetourt falls in softball state semifinal

RUSTBURG — Thirty-plus years ago a fast-pitch novelty act called “The King and His Court” barnstormed the country playing local teams with only Eddie “the King” Feigner pitching to a catcher, backed by three fielders.
Rustburg pitcher Eden Bigham could be the Queen of the Red Devil’s softball diamond, needing only a catcher and two fielders as she tossed a perfect game, defeating Lord Botetourt 4-0 in the Class 3 state semifinal. Bigham struck out 18 of the 21 batters she faced, needing only 75 pitches in the effort. Six Red Devil fielders were never part of a defensive play.
“The rise ball was really working,” Bigham said. “That’s what I threw 90% of the time.”
Bigham was so dominant only two Cavs put the ball in play. Audrey Butler, batting seventh, was the first batter to touch a pitch with the bat, finally flying out to center field. Gianna Sloan-Lebron Popped out to the catcher in foul ground and popped up to the third baseman in the final inning. Every other out was by strikeout, 12 swinging and six looking.
LB coach Cheryl Shockley said facing Bigham, a UVa-commit, was a challenge, with Bigham giving up only one hit and one walk in the previous three postseason games combined.
“It was no secret that Rustburg has a phenomenal pitcher. You don’t get an ACC scholarship because you can spot your fastball,” Shockley said. “We knew she was going to be tough to hit. We tried to practice some things but it didn’t work out for us.”
Botetourt pitcher Rhyann Jones had a quality outing herself. She gave up four runs, but only one was earned. All three runs in the bottom of the third were unearned when three Cav errors confounded matters, along with two Rustburg hits, to put the Devils (16-0) on the board. Jones had four strikeouts and did not walk a batter.
Nine-hole batter Destiny Ochs reached on a throwing error, going to second when the ball went out of play. Carly Hudnall laid down a perfect bunt and turned it into a base hit that moved Ochs to third. Aysia Jiovenetta hit a shot to third that was not handled cleanly, causing the throw to first to be late and allowing Tinsley Abbott to bat with bases loaded. Her single scored two. Bigham then hit a fly ball to right field that was caught by Riley Shupe. With Jiovenetta tagging attempting to advance from second, Shupe’s throw from the outfield took a bad hop and bounced out of play, so Jiovenetta was awarded home.
Abbott drove in an insurance run in the fifth.
Shockley had praise for the effort.
“I love how our kids fought, this game and all season long,” she said.
Lord Botetourt 000 000 0 — 0 0 4
Rustburg 003 010 x — 4 7 0
LB-Jones and Butler. Rustburg-Bigham and Hudnall. WP-Bigham (16-0) LP-Jones (10-5)