Lord Botetourt falls to Lafayette in state title game

Botetourt needed a stop and appeared to get it when a fourth-down snap from center eluded Green, who had lined up in punt formation.

“After the ball snapped over my head and I caught it, it was already a defender too close so I said, ‘I got to run this,’” Green said.

Run the Virginia signee did.

Avoiding tacklers all over the field, he somehow went from one sideline to the other for a 40-yard score that iced the game

“It is absolutely the best play I’ve ever seen in Lafayette history, at least the history since I’ve been here,” said Lafayette coach Andy Linn, who was an assistant coach on the school’s 2001 Division 4 championship team.

Just like Hopewell’s TreVeyon Henderson in last year’s 35-7 victory over Botetourt in the final, Green was a difference maker.

“He’s a Division I athlete,” Harless said. “He’s got great balance, great athleticism. We had him wrapped up. A player like that does what they do when they get that opportunity.

“We did some things that put ourselves in a hole. All in all, we couldn’t make the mistakes that we made because of the circumstances that were occurring during the game.”