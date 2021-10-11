Lord Botetourt golfer uses birdie binge to cruise to Class 3 individual title

The long flight home two the day before the region tournament was a drain.

“I’ve definitely recovered now,” Harper said. “I haven’t been practicing as much, with school getting caught up.”

Harper parred the first six holes before beginning a birdie binge at the par-5 No. 7. He rolled in a 40-footer for birdie at the par-3 No. 3, and followed that with birdies at 11, 12, 13 and 15 to go 6-under over a nine-hole stretch.

Obviously, the nine-hole score of 29 he shot earlier this season at Hanging Rock was no fluke.

“The long putt on Number 9 got my back nine rolling,” he said. “After that I kept rolling all the way through. I just kept myself under control for the first six.”

Harper said he has been working with a sports psychologist to better manage the mental side of his game.

“I use him a lot for these type situations,” he said.

The Botetourt golfer said he also has learned to control his temper, which was not the case earlier in his career.

“It’s improved so much from two years ago,” he said. “I wouldn’t be able to do this.”