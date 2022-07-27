Lord Botetourt grad Samir Davidov wins VSGA Junior Stroke Play Championship

Lord Botetourt High School graduate and George Mason signee Samir Davidov made a 10-foot eagle putt on the second playoff hole Wednesday to win the 70th Virginia State Golf Association Junior Stroke Play Championship at the River Bend Club in Great Falls.

Davidov became the first golfer from Southwest Virginia to win the tournament since former Blacksburg High School and Auburn University golfer Jake Mondy won back-to-back crowns in 2010 and 2011.

He became the first golfer from the Roanoke Valley to win the tournament since former James River High School and Virginia Tech golfer Marshall Bailey triumphed in 2006.

Wednesday marked the biggest win of Davidov's golf career.

“I’ve been playing pretty solid golf,” said Davidov, according to VSGA.com. “It’s good to get a little breakthrough. Hopefully I can keep this going on George Mason’s golf team.”

Davidov had birdied the 18th hole to force a playoff with 15-year-old Logan Reilly of Bishop O'Connell High School in Arlington. Each finished regulation with a three-day total of 5-under 208.

Davidov signed with Atlantic 10 member George Mason last fall.

He told VSGA.com that his mental game has improved over the last year and that his mistakes no longer trigger outbursts. He said he played calmly Wednesday and never let small mistakes turn into bigger ones.

George Mason coach Greg Pieczynski was at the tournament Wednesday to watch Davidov win.

“I like passion and fire, but there’s a fine line,” Piecyzynski told VSGA.com. “I don’t mind that, as long as it’s constructive. Obviously one of the benefits of being at these tournaments in person is you get to see those intangibles, those emotions. When things don’t go well, it’s how you react. I think it’s definitely been an area of improvement for him.”

As a Lord Botetourt senior, Davidov finished fourth in the VHSL Class 3 state tournament last fall.

Reilly, who is from Lovettsville in Loudoun County, led after Monday's first round.

Davidov was tied for third place after the first round with a 2-under 69. He shot a 3-under 68 in Tuesday's second round to grab the lead with a 5-under 137.

Davidov shot an even-par 71 in Wednesday's third round.

Reilly, who was tied for third Tuesday at even-par 142, shot a 5-under 66 on Wednesday to wind up tied for first place at the end of regulation.

“Lost a playoff to an eagle,” Reilly told VSGA.com. “Not much you can do about that. But I shot 66 today, so that’s still pretty good.”

Reilly finished his final round before Davidov did. Reilly birdied the 18th hole to finish regulation at 5-under 208.

Davidov began his final hole at 4 under, knowing he needed a birdie to tie Reilly and force a sudden-death playoff. He did just that, making a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th.

Davidov and Reilly both birdied the first playoff hole, which was the 18th.

The 18th also served as the second playoff hole.

Vanderbilt recruit Chase Nevins of Langley High School in Fairfax County and Vaughn McMeans of Riverside High School in Leesburg tied for third place at 2-under 211.

McMeans birdied the 10th hole Wednesday to grab the lead at 6 under, but he had a bogey on the 15th, a double bogey on the 16th and a bogey on the 17th to fall out of contention.

Vienna teen Matt Moloney, who had entered Wednesday in second place at 4-under 138, shot a 3-over 74 in his final round. He finished fifth at 1-under 212.