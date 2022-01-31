Lord Botetourt hangs on to snap William Fleming's 10-game win streak

By Ray Cox

How do you accomplish the termination of a tough opponent’s 10-game winning streak on that squad’s floor?

As they used to say in an old financial services promotion, you earn it.

Lord Botetourt did that in postin a hard-fought 58-51 Blue Ridge District victory over host William Fleming while playing effective defense, hitting the backboards with enthusiasm, and keeping collective nerves steady when the Colonels mounted a vigorous fourth quarter comeback.

The result was a Cavaliers triumph that further cluttered the top of the district standings.

The Cavaliers (12-5, 4-2) led by 14 points in the first half and by 15 to start the fourth quarter before Fleming (13-3, 5-1) mounted a furious rally sparked by a trapping press and rapid-fire scoring.

Fleming had the deficit down to 51-49 when Jaron Walker completed a 3-point play with 48.6 seconds left.

Botetourt answered with a pair of Jackson Crawford foul shots then, after an empty Colonels possession, pushed the advantage to 55-49 on Ashton Bramblett’s drive.

The Cavs nailed three of their last four free throws with D.J. Toliver burying the last two to give his team a near-insurmountable lead with 10.7 seconds left.

Fleming standout Elijah Mitchell made two of the three free ones after being fouled on a long-distance shot attempt to cap a terrific fourth quarter, but it was not enough.

“We stuck to the game plan,” Botetourt guard Tyler Meade said. “They punched us in the mouth in the second half and we kept going. We knew we were going to find a way to win even if the shots weren’t falling.”

One way in which that was accomplished was by getting a late boost from post Toliver, who scored four of his eight points in the closing minutes when his team needed them most.

“Putting the big guy in the middle seemed to help us out some,” Cavaliers coach Andrew Hart said. “We were then able to key on Mitchell, who is their best 3-point shooter and best player overall. We were then able to slow them down and get them out of rhythm some.”

Mainly, the Cavaliers kept their wits in a raucous gymnasium with more seeming to go against them the longer the game went.

“My hat’s off to Lord Botetourt,” Fleming coach Mickey Hardy said. “They came in with a great game plan and played hard.”

Mitchell was slowed in the first half as the Cavaliers deployed a 2-3 zone defense that effectively shut down the inside. The 6-foot-3 junior had just two points, and the entire Colonels attack was out of sorts.

“We missed some shots that we can normally make,” Hardy said. “But that was because they were playing good sound defense.”

Mitchell took over in the fourth scoring 13 of his game-high 24 points. Louis English and Walker split 12 second half points, the only ones they scored in the ga

“We have a big presence in the middle with D.J. in,” the Cavaliers’ Conner Tilley said. “That helped widen them out and make them have to think about what they were going to do.”

Tilley had 11 points and nine rebounds. Crawford, a guard, was all over the floor scoring 17 points, making all seven of his foul shots (LB was a composite 18-for-21), and adding eight rebounds.

Bramblett was a difference maker late in the game for the Cavaliers, scoring 10 of his 14 points and nailing six of seven free throws in the second half.

Fleming had a handful more rebounds than Botetourt, but the visitors took their share of the important ones.

“One of the things we wrote down before the game was what is going to help us with rebounding,” Hart said. “It was a trial-and-error thing with the rebounding and the zone was seeming to work so we stuck with it.”

Hardy didn’t dwell much on seeing the winning streak snapped.

“The good thing about basketball is you can always start another one.”