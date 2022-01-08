Lord Botetourt hangs tough, deals Radford High its first loss in Chance Harman Classic

FLOYD — Lord Botetourt’s basketball team had seen it before.

It led to something Radford had never experienced.

Ashton Bramblett’s last-minute 3-pointer was the difference Saturday night as Lord Botetourt took a 53-51 victory over Radford in the Chance Harman Classic at Radford High School.

Bramblett’s shot — the last of Botetourt’s 11 treys — gave the Cavaliers a 53-49 lead and it was the second spotlight moment for the 6-foot senior whose buzzer-beating 3-pointer in December gave his team a two-point win over William Byrd.

“It was pretty much the same play as William Byrd,” Bramblett said. “I wasn’t really thinking about it in the moment though.”

When Radford sophomore Gavin Cormany missed a heavily contested 3-pointer at the buzzer, it marked the Bobcats’ first loss in the charity event, and they have been an annual participant.

Lord Botetourt’s defense figured heavily in the outcome.

The Cavaliers (6-3) never cracked against Radford’s patient half-court sets.

“We did a good job defensively,” Botetourt coach Andrew Hart said. “I don’t think they’re up to 100%. But I’m proud of our guys for playing good defense.”

Radford (3-2) was playing its first game since Dec. 21. The Bobcats were unable to play or practice for more than a week because of COVID-19.

Bobcats head coach Rick Cormany did not want to offer any excuses for the loss.

“We did not run an offense all night long,” he said. “Everything we did was individual, and part of that was their defense, but most of it was we just didn’t want to move. We just wanted to stand and watch somebody else play.

“We certainly didn’t deserve to win the ballgame. There was no reason for us to win the ballgame. None. We got it handed to us. We didn’t execute to cover up a shooter. We didn’t have the desire to cover up a shooter. It’s unlike any Bobcat basketball team I’ve seen in a while.”

The first three quarters were a bare-knuckles defensive brawl with virtually no whistles stopping play.

The two teams combined for just 14 personal fouls, and Lord Botetourt won a close game despite not attempting a single free throw.

The flow improved in the fourth quarter, which began with the Cavaliers up 37-35

Radford’s Nate Wesley opened with back-to-back inside moves, countered by a pair of 3-pointers from Botetourt’s Conner Tilley, who finished with a game-high 19 points.

Radford’s Elijah Kelly and Botetourt’s Dylan Salvi traded hoops, then the Cavaliers’ Tyler Meade hit a trey and a two-pointer, and the Bobcats’ Landen Clark hit a pair of 3-pointers, leaving Botetourt up 50-49.

It was time for Bramblett to repeat his heroics, giving the Cavaliers a four-point lead.

Clark made two of three free throws to cut the deficit to 53-51, and Radford had two chances to tie or take the lead.

The first never materialized as Kelly was called for an offensive foul in the post.

“I should have got a technical [foul],” Cormany said. “You don’t make that call with 16 seconds to go and the team down two [points].”

Radford’s final attempt was heavily defended.

Gavin Cormany, whose 14 points shared team-high scoring honors with Clark, had 3.8 seconds to work, but the sophomore could not shake free of 6-foot-5 defender D.J. Toliver on the perimeter.

“It happened to us against Blacksburg where we tried to run a play and there was a 6-5 kid [defending],” Hart said. “We decided we’d try it. It worked out.”

