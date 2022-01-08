 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lord Botetourt hangs tough, deals Radford High its first loss in Chance Harman Classic

FLOYD — Lord Botetourt’s basketball team had seen it before.

It led to something Radford had never experienced.

Ashton Bramblett’s last-minute 3-pointer was the difference Saturday night as Lord Botetourt took a 53-51 victory over Radford in the Chance Harman Classic at Radford High School.

Bramblett’s shot — the last of Botetourt’s 11 treys — gave the Cavaliers a 53-49 lead and it was the second spotlight moment for the 6-foot senior whose buzzer-beating 3-pointer in December gave his team a two-point win over William Byrd.

“It was pretty much the same play as William Byrd,” Bramblett said. “I wasn’t really thinking about it in the moment though.”

When Radford sophomore Gavin Cormany missed a heavily contested 3-pointer at the buzzer, it marked the Bobcats’ first loss in the charity event, and they have been an annual participant.

Lord Botetourt’s defense figured heavily in the outcome.

The Cavaliers (6-3) never cracked against Radford’s patient half-court sets.

“We did a good job defensively,” Botetourt coach Andrew Hart said. “I don’t think they’re up to 100%. But I’m proud of our guys for playing good defense.”

Radford (3-2) was playing its first game since Dec. 21. The Bobcats were unable to play or practice for more than a week because of COVID-19.

Bobcats head coach Rick Cormany did not want to offer any excuses for the loss.

“We did not run an offense all night long,” he said. “Everything we did was individual, and part of that was their defense, but most of it was we just didn’t want to move. We just wanted to stand and watch somebody else play.

“We certainly didn’t deserve to win the ballgame. There was no reason for us to win the ballgame. None. We got it handed to us. We didn’t execute to cover up a shooter. We didn’t have the desire to cover up a shooter. It’s unlike any Bobcat basketball team I’ve seen in a while.”

The first three quarters were a bare-knuckles defensive brawl with virtually no whistles stopping play.

The two teams combined for just 14 personal fouls, and Lord Botetourt won a close game despite not attempting a single free throw.

The flow improved in the fourth quarter, which began with the Cavaliers up 37-35

Radford’s Nate Wesley opened with back-to-back inside moves, countered by a pair of 3-pointers from Botetourt’s Conner Tilley, who finished with a game-high 19 points.

Radford’s Elijah Kelly and Botetourt’s Dylan Salvi traded hoops, then the Cavaliers’ Tyler Meade hit a trey and a two-pointer, and the Bobcats’ Landen Clark hit a pair of 3-pointers, leaving Botetourt up 50-49.

It was time for Bramblett to repeat his heroics, giving the Cavaliers a four-point lead.

Clark made two of three free throws to cut the deficit to 53-51, and Radford had two chances to tie or take the lead.

The first never materialized as Kelly was called for an offensive foul in the post.

“I should have got a technical [foul],” Cormany said. “You don’t make that call with 16 seconds to go and the team down two [points].”

Radford’s final attempt was heavily defended.

Gavin Cormany, whose 14 points shared team-high scoring honors with Clark, had 3.8 seconds to work, but the sophomore could not shake free of 6-foot-5 defender D.J. Toliver on the perimeter.

“It happened to us against Blacksburg where we tried to run a play and there was a 6-5 kid [defending],” Hart said. “We decided we’d try it. It worked out.”

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

CHANCE HARMAN CLASSIC

Lord Botetourt 53, Radford 51

Chance Harman Classic

LORD BOTETOURT (6-3)

Meade 5 0-0 14, Bramblett 5 0-0 12, Salvi 1 0-0 2, Crawford 3 0-0 6, Tilley 7 0-0 19, Bannwart 0 0-0 0, Lovern 0 0-0 0, Toliver 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 0-0 53.

RADFORD (3-2)

Clark 4 4-5 14, Cormany 5 2-2 14, Kelly 3 3-4 9, Thompson 0 0-0 0, Mitchell 2 0-0 4, Kanipe 0 0-0 0, Prioleau 0 0-0 0, Austin 0 0-0 0, Grant 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 9-11 51.

Lord Botetourt;5;17;15;16;—;53

Radford;10;14;11;16;—;51

3-point goals: Lord Botetourt 11 (Tilley 5, Meade 4, Bramblett 2), Radford 4 (Clark 2, Cormany 2). Total fouls: Lord Botetourt 10, Radford 5. Fouled out: none.

James River 88, Carroll County 34

The Knights had no trouble with a 9 a.m. tipoff as Patrick Clevenger scored 25 points and Jayson Easton added 20.

Easton nailed five of James River's 10 3-pointers. Sam Bell added 10 off the bench for the Knights (9-2).

Thomas Montgomery led Carroll County (4-6) with 10 points.

CARROLL COUNTY (4-6)

Phillips 2 0-0 4, Bryce Smoot 1 0-0 2, Reitzel 1 1-2 3, Campbell 1 2-2 5, Brayden Smoot 1 1-2 3, Cox 1 1-2 3, Richardson 1 1-2 4, Montgomery 4 2-4 10. Totals 12 8-14 34.

JAMES RIVER (9-2)

C.Easton 1 0-0 3, Steger 3 4-4 12, Clevenger 12 1-1 25, J.Easton 6 3-4 20, Bailey 0 1-2 1, Bell 4 0-0 10, Moran 2 1-1 5, Tolley 1 0-0 2, Toliver 3 0-2 6, Hartman 1 0-0 2, Fowler 1 0-0 2. Totals 32 10-14 88.

Carroll County;12;6;9;7;—;34

James River;27;14;29;18;—;88

3-point goals: Carroll County 2 (Campbell, Richardson), James River 10 (J.Easton 5, Steger 2, Bell 2, C.Easton). Total fouls: Carroll County 10, James River 11. Fouled out: none.

Northside 76, E.C. Glass 57

Lawrence Cole scored a game-high 30 points and the Vikings built a 44-16 halftime lead in the 10:30 a.m. game.

Ayrion Journiette added 11 points for Northside (12-1), which made just 9 of 25 free throws.

O'Maundre Harris had 23 points for Glass and Aidan Treacy scored 14.

E.C. GLASS (8-2)

D.Harris 0 0-0 0, Knox 2 0-0 5, Conner 2 0-1 4, O.Harris 8 5-8 23, Treacy 6 1-2 14, E.Wood 0 1-2 1, Dunlap 4 2-2 10, Bristel 0 0-0 0, W.Wood 0 0-0 0, Gilbert 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 9-15 57.

NORTHSIDE (12-1)

Journiette 4 2-2 11, Cole 13 3-3 30, Hardy 1 1-4 4, Abshire 3 1-8 6, Crawford 0 0-0 0, Webb 3 0-0 7, Logan 3 0-0 8, Anthony 0 1-2 2, Via 2 0-0 6, Smith 1 1-6 3. Totals 29 9-25 76.

E.C. Glass;6;10;21;20;—;57

Northside;16;28;13;19;—;76

3-point goals: E.C. Glass 4 (O.Harris 2, Knox, Treacy), Northside 9 (Logan 2, Via 2, Journiette, Cole, Hardy, Abhire, Webb). Total fouls: E.C. Glass 21, Northside 15. Fouled out: none.

Cave Spring 51, Jefferson Forest 35

Owyn Dawyot scored 13 points and Stark Jones added 11 as the Knights defeated the Cavaliers for the second time this season.

Dawyot scored 10 points in the second half for Cave Spring (11-1).

Luke Burrill topped JF with nine points.

JEFFERSON FOREST (4-7)

Mays 3 1-1 7, Cherry 1 1-2 4, Wimmer 4 0-0 8, Elliott 1 3-6 5, Burrill 2 4-5 9, Rodgers 1 0-0 2, Craig 0 0-0 0, Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Lane 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 9-14 35.

CAVE SPRING (11-1)

Griffiths 1 1-2 3, Lilley 2 0-5 4, Dawyot 4 3-4 13, Cooper 3 1-2 7, Jones 4 3-4 11, Tinsley 1 0-0 3, Saunders 3 1-2 8, Ihlenburg 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 11-21 51.

Jefferson Forest;5;12;9;9;—;35

Cave Spring;14;10;15;12;—;51

3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 2 (Cherry, Burrill), Cave Spring 4 (Dawyot 2, Tinsley, Saunders). Total fouls: Jefferson Forest 15, Cave Spring 10. Fouled out: none.

Auburn 64, North Cross 54

The Eagles survived a 3-point shooting barrage by North Cross guard Nick Owen as Samuel Duncan scored 17 points and Ethan Millirons added 16 in the 3 p.m. game.

Sophomore center Bryce Gill added 13 points for Auburn (5-5).

Owen scored a game-high 29 points with 16 coming in the second half, when he hit four of his seven 3-pointers for North Cross (3-2).

NORTH CROSS (3-2)

Trail 4 1-2 9, Carter 1 0-0 2, Andrew 1 0-0 2, Trott 2 2-6 6, Mendoza 0 0-0 0, Owen 11 0-0 29, Qin 0 0-0 0, Brown 3 0-0 6.

AUBURN (5-5)

Sutphin 0 0-0 0, Duncan 6 2-2 17, Wilson 1 1-2 3, E.Millirons 6 2-2 16, N.Millirons 3 2-2 9, Sparrer 1 0-0 2, Gordon 2 0-0 4, Gill 6 1-2 13. Totals 25 8-10 64.

North Cross;17;15;11;11;—;54

Auburn;17;15;16;16;—;64

3-point goals: North Cross 7 (Owen 7), Auburn 6 (Duncan 3, E.Millirons 2, N.Millirons). Total fouls: North Cross 9, Auburn 9. Fouled out: none.

East Rockingham 81, Floyd County 77, OT

North Carolina-bound Tyler Nickel sent the game to overtime with a 3-pointer late in regulation and scored eight of his 43 points in the extra frame as the Eagles held off an upset bid by the Buffaloes.

The 6-foot-7 Nickel scored East Rockingham's first eight points of the OT as the Eagles never trailed in the extra period.

Floyd County was led by Kaiden Swortzel's 31 points, 18 from Dylan Bond and 14 from Ashton Agnew.

The Buffaloes trailed 78-77 with 20 seconds to play when a potential go-ahead layup by Gavin Herrington was negated by a charging call.

EAST ROCKINGHAM (6-3)

Williams 1 2-2 4, Austin 1 2-2 5, Keyes 2 1-2 6, Nickel 15 9-12 43, Butler 2 0-2 4, Hicks 8 3-6 19. Totals 29 17-26 81.

FLOYD COUNTY (4-6)

Agnew 6 2-3 14, Underwood 2 0-0 5, Herrington 3 1-1 7, Cantrell 1 0-1 2, Bond 6 1-2 18, R.Swortzel 0 0-0 0, K.Swortzel 13 5-11 31. Totals 31 9-18 77.

East Rockingham;18;19;13;19;12;—;81

Floyd County;13;16;23;17;8;—;77

3-point goals: East Rockingham 6 (Nickel 4, Austin, Keyes), Floyd County 6 (Bond 5, Underwood). Total fouls: East Rockingham 16, Floyd County 20. Fouled out: Butler, Agnew.

Ex-NFL star Clinton Portis sentenced to prison for health care fraud scheme

