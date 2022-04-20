Lord Botetourt hires ex-Cave Spring football coach Fulton as AD; Bath County AD moving to James River

Botetourt County's two high schools have hired new athletic directors beginning with the 2022-23 school year.

Lord Botetourt has chosen former Cave Spring football coach Tim Fulton as its new athletic director, while James River has picked current Bath County AD Chase Davidson for its job.

Fulton, a 1984 Cave Spring graduate, was the Knights' football coach for 16 seasons, leading his alma mater to a pair of VHSL Division 3 state semifinal appearances before leaving the job in 2021.

He was an assistant coach last fall at Franklin County, where he will finish out the school year as a mathematics teacher.

Effective July 1, Fulton, will replace Chuck Pound, who is retiring at the end of the school year.

Pound won 404 games and one Class 3 state title in 22 seasons as Lord Botetourt's girls basketball coach before resigning in 2019. He is finishing his 15th year as the school's AD.

"He's a legend in this," Fulton said. "We're working up some time that I can spend with him and learn the ropes, and really just pick up the mantle and go from there.

"I want to come in and keep this ship sailing in the right direction, gaining ground," Fulton said. "It's been an education. There's a lot do, but it's an exciting time."

The new AD will reunite with Botetourt football coach Jamie Harless, who was a Cave Spring's assistant during Fulton's tenure in Roanoke County. Lord Botetourt principal Beth Mast is a former head softball coach at Cave Spring.

Fulton will be a full-time AD without any classroom responsibilities.

"That was the attractive part of it," he said.

It's a terrific school in a terrific school system. This was just an opportunity that I couldn't pass up.

This is a chance to pursue different interests and still be around sports and athletic events and competition.

This a way not only to help the students, but also to help the coaches.

At James River, Davidson, 38, brings six years of experience as Bath County's athletic director over separate three-year stints.

The 2002 Northwood High School graduate was Bath's AD from 2008-11 before becoming a teacher and volleyball coach at Colonial Beach High in Westmoreland County.

He has been the AD at Bath for the last three seasons, spending the last two as the Chargers' volleyball coach.

"It's an opportunity for me and my family," Davidson said. ?I'm looking forward to it. I've reached out to a few people that have been in that community. Everyone speaks highly of it."

Davidson has overseen Bath County's programs during a time of declining enrollment at the school.

"We've gone from 280 kids in [grades] 9 through 12 in 2011-12 to 140 in a 10-year span, and I don't know when that's going to plateau," he said.

"It's scary when you think about enrollment and some things that are going to have to happen. I hope they can hold off as long as they can, but you can't do anything with [low] numbers."

James River and Bath County could soon be rivals in the Pioneer District.

Davidson said James River's projected enrollment could force the Knights to drop from Class 2 into Class 1 when the next classification cycle begins in 2023-24.

"The [VHSL] is supposed to come out with what the hard [enrollment] cap will be for each classification," Davidson said. "There's a lot of schools that are going to be in limbo."

Patrick County appears headed to the Three Rivers District as new consolidated school Mecklenburg County likely joins the Piedmont District.

The Pioneer will lose one member in 2023 when Covington consolidates with Alleghany.

James River could slide into Covington's current spot on the other Pioneer teams' schedules.

"If the ADM numbers show that [James River] is coming down to [Class 1], I would imagine they would join the Pioneer," Davidson said.

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

