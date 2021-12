Lord Botetourt lands seven players on VHSL Class 3 all-state football team

Lord Botetourt had seven players named to the first team on the VHSL Class 3 all-state football team selected by a panel of coaches.

Botetourt's Joey Isaacs made the first team at kick returner and defensive back. Other Cavaliers on the first team are Hunter McLain (offensive lineman), John Luther Booth (center), Bryson Harvey (place-kicker), K.J. Bratton (all-purpose offense), Daniel Smith (defensive line) and Gunner Givens (defensive end).

Harvey also made the second-team as a punter.

Bassett's Elijah Stokes made the first team at punt returner.

Second-team choices from Timesland schools were Bassett's Simeon Walker-Muse (running back), Botetourt's Jakari Nicely (running back), Magna Vista's Tyler Johnson (wide receiver) and Hidden Valley's Ashton Carroll (all-purpose, defense).

Phoebus swept top individual honors after defeating Liberty Christian in the Class 3 championship game with players of the year Kymari Gray (offense) and Donald Gatling, Jr. (defense), and coach of the year Jeremy Blunt.