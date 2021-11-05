Lord Botetourt outpaces Staunton River in season finale

As for the Cavaliers, it could easily be argued they’re playing their best football right now. Bratton, a senior veteran of the 2018 state runner-up team, believes this team has similar momentum heading into the postseason.

“I feel like we can win it all,” he said. “I feel like we’ve put the pieces together and we’re playing for each other, we’re playing good hard football, and we’re executing very well. For sure.”

Brratton’s part in the onslaught included a 28-yard running TD three plays into LB’s first possession and snagging a 42-yard strike from Nicely for six more points and ended with 89 all purpose yards. Nicely also contributed an apparent touchdown interception return that was called back on a penalty. Nicely kept the pick.

Offensive triggerman Nicely was again sensational, leading all rushers with 155 yards including end zone forays of 43 and 49 yards. In all, he had 221 yards total offense to go with a passing TD.

The other superb individual performance came from 5-foot-8, 158-pound senior safety Isaacs, who added to his interception total for the campaign with two more for a total of eight. The two pick-sixes gives him three for the year.

His thieving success secret?