Lord Botetourt outpaces Staunton River in season finale

DALEVILLE — Lord Botetourt scored four touchdowns in the first quarter of Friday’s regular season finale with guest Staunton River. The Cavaliers added four more touchdowns in the second quarter.
You can probably deduce what happened after that.
Right. A running clock for a quick second half.
That and a couple more TDs added up to a 70-7 plastering.
Joey Isaacs had a pair of scoring interception returns to pace a shutdown defense, quarterback Jakari Nicely scored a quartet of touchdowns, and K.J. Bratton II chipped in three more TDs as the Cavaliers (6-3, 5-0) won the Blue Ridge District and proceeded almost unchallenged into next week’s Region 3D playoffs. Expectations are the Cavaliers will be visiting Hidden Valley.
As for the Golden Eagles (4-5, 1-4), Coach Shaun Leonard believes his squad will qualify as a No. 8 seed and earn a trip to presumed 3D top seed Christiansburg next week. Still, there was no way to sugarcoat a dud regular season closer as preparation for regionals.
“We did not have a very good week of practice and it showed tonight against a very good football team,” Leonard said. “That’s on me. The last two years, we’ve given them a great first half and just didn’t have enough juice for the second half. This year, I thought we’d turn the corner and give them a four quarter game and we didn’t even do that.”
As for the Cavaliers, it could easily be argued they’re playing their best football right now. Bratton, a senior veteran of the 2018 state runner-up team, believes this team has similar momentum heading into the postseason.
“I feel like we can win it all,” he said. “I feel like we’ve put the pieces together and we’re playing for each other, we’re playing good hard football, and we’re executing very well. For sure.”
Brratton’s part in the onslaught included a 28-yard running TD three plays into LB’s first possession and snagging a 42-yard strike from Nicely for six more points and ended with 89 all purpose yards. Nicely also contributed an apparent touchdown interception return that was called back on a penalty. Nicely kept the pick.
Offensive triggerman Nicely was again sensational, leading all rushers with 155 yards including end zone forays of 43 and 49 yards. In all, he had 221 yards total offense to go with a passing TD.
The other superb individual performance came from 5-foot-8, 158-pound senior safety Isaacs, who added to his interception total for the campaign with two more for a total of eight. The two pick-sixes gives him three for the year.
His thieving success secret?
“I guess I’m in the right place at the right time,” said Isaacs, who attends the by-appointment only Roanoke Valley Governor’s School for exceptional students. “I see what they’re doing and I go where I think the football is going to be. It usually works.”
The Cavs’ swarming defense swiped four passes in all and limited the Golden Eagles to 87 net yards and five first downs, one of which was earned in the first half. Staunton River was limited to 1.7 yards per rushing attempt.
“The best thing I know to tell you about our defense is it’s like a green piece of wood that’s cured and hardened up and seasoned,” LB coach Jamie Harless said. “Now they know how to do what we’re asking them to do. It’s been a progression week after week after week.”
