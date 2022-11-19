Lord Botetourt rolls over Bassett, heads to Region 3D final

DALEVILLE — Running the ball has never been a problem for Lord Botetourt and Friday night was no different. The Cavaliers' mission at home was to establish the line of scrimmage and win the time of possession.

Top-seeded Lord Botetourt did just that, rushing for 448 yards and six touchdowns on 58 carries to defeat fourth-seeded Bassett 41-7 in a Region 3D semifinal.

“We ran 75 plays tonight and we ran 81 plays last week,” Lord Botetourt coach Jamie Harless said.

The Cavaliers (11-1) will host third-seeded Christiansburg in the regional final.

After the Cavaliers forced Bassett (8-4) to punt the ball on its first possession, Tristan Overbay capped off an eight-play drive with a 19-yard touchdown run.

Overbay, who made the All-Blue Ridge District second team this season, is one of many running backs that Lord Botetourt utilizes.

“The game plan was to run the ball and we executed pretty well,” Overbay said.

Before Bassett could strike back, the Cavaliers attempted a surprise onside kick and Seth Williamson recovered it. Lord Botetourt would capitalize by going on another eight-play touchdown drive. Quarterback Jakari Nicely finished the drive off with a 4-yard touchdown run with 2:38 left in the first quarter to put his team up 14-0.

“We watch a lot of film and make adjustments to their defenses,” Nicely said. “If they make adjustments to us, we have the coaching staff to adjust to their changes.”

Nicely, the Blue Ridge District offensive player of the year, ran the ball 25 times for 239 yards and four touchdowns.

“I've been taking this many carries for years, so it’s just like second nature,” Nicely said. “It was so cold tonight, so you kind of just felt numb anyway.”

Nicely finished a 12-play drive with a violent 6-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 21-0 with 26 seconds left in the second quarter.

“I just saw [the defender] and I know I’m about to get hit. So I just have to hit him harder than he’s going to hit me,” Nicely said. “Then I just try to keep running.”

Bassett's JaRicous Hairston threw a 26-yard TD pass to Branson Leduc-Mattox before halftime.

But on the first play of the third quarter, the middle of the field parted as Nicely scooted for a 49-yard touchdown.

“I thought we had a great game plan, but we struggled with their size. We knew they had more weight than us,” Bassett coach Brandon Johnson said. “You can tell they eat [a lot] up here. There’s a lot of strong guys and we respect this program.”

There were multiple times when Bassett had the chance to cut the lead, only to be stopped repeatedly on fourth down.

“This is not the first game we’ve battled adversity. We’ve come back this year down 22 with four minutes left and won the game,” Johnson said. “LB is just a different type of team because you can't put them in that situation. They know how to win.”

LB was churning the clock in the fourth quarter, up 34-7. Cade Lang and Overbay helped to close out the game. Overbay ran the ball nine times for 57 yards on the team’s last scoring drive. He finished the drive with a three-yard rushing touchdown with 6:22 left in the fourth quarter.

Overbay rushed the ball 22 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

“It’s a team effort. If it wasn’t for Jakari Nicely and Tristan Overbay running the ball hard, we wouldn’t be where we are right now,” Lang said.

LB lost to Abingdon in the Region 3D final last year, 28-14.

“When we lost in the Region final last year, we outgained the other team by 150 yards. We had two punts blocks and there were a lot of mistakes,” Harless said. “It was my fault and if I do a better job, I think we have a better shot at winning it.

LB will play Christiansburg in the Region 3D final Nov. 25.

“Christiansburg is a really good team. I think they’re a better team than Abingdon was last year,” Nicely said. “So, it's going to be a really hard-fought game.”