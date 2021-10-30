Lord Botetourt runs over host Franklin County to seize Blue Ridge District lead

Lord Botetourt led 7-6 before producing its 21-point, second-stanza surge.

“We’ve got to make plays and we didn’t make plays early in the first half. We missed a lot of tackles. You can’t do that against good football teams.

“You can’t get in a 22-point hole against them because they’re run the football, be physical and control the clock. They’re very good at what they do and they were better than we were tonight.

Franklin County was forced to stage a second-half rally for the second week in a row — it completed the feat at William Fleming’s expense, but was unable to duplicate it in what turned out to be its third loss at home this season.

“We’ve got to quit putting ourselves in that position,’’ Edwards said.

“Our kids came out after halftime. They didn’t lay down. They didn’t die. They found their heart. If we could play with that heart from the get-go, we’d be in a better position.’’

“They played harder in the second half. They stuck to their game plan. They played with great technique and we did not play with technique,’’ said Harless, a former FCHS assistant coach under past Eagles head coaches Billy Miles and Ben Boyd.