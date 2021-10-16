Lord Botetourt runs over William Fleming thanks to QB play

“I agreed with 90% of the calls,” he said. “Officials are human beings and they can make mistakes too, but I thought for the most part it was a pretty well-called game.”

Fleming had issues of its own on that front with 10 flags for 75 yards. Holding calls dominated both teams’ infraction collections.

“It wasn’t good with a lot of penalties,” Colonels coach Jamar Lovelace said. “Guys were playing hard but we have got to play cleaner football.”

Nobody for Fleming was under more stress than freshman quarterback Javion Calloway, playing in place of concussion-suffering starter Dashawn Lewis. Calloway, under a relentless rush, had eight completions for 86 yards balanced against those three picks.

“We told him to cut it loose and not worry about mistakes,” Lovelace said. “Hopefully we get our other quarterback back for next week, but it was great being able to get a young quarterback some experience.”

For a guy with 31 carries, Nicely’s uniform was mostly lacking in grass stains. Among his many long runs, during a number of them he was hardly touched. With LB missing a wide receiver for the game, Nicely anticipated he’d be assigned more running plays than normal.