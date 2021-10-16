Lord Botetourt runs over William Fleming thanks to QB play

DALEVILLE — Aside from the election of an accomplished and highly presentable homecoming court, there was plenty to celebrate at Lord Botetourt after a 42-7 football rough-up of William Fleming Friday.
The Cavaliers got repeated big plays out of the quarterback position, a successful introduction of a dangerous kicking game, and a physical shutdown defense.
And both teams cheered silently when the yellow laundry was finally tucked away and pocketed by the seven-man officiating crew.
The Cavaliers (3-3, 2-0) battled back to .500 and 2-0 in the Blue Ridge District in large part through the productive rushing of sophomore quarterback Jakari Nicely, the big foot of kicker Bryson Harvey, and a defensive gang of ruffians that limited the Colonels (1-6, 0-2) to six first downs and 117 net yards.
Not to be forgotten is the five turnovers collected by the Cavs including three interceptions from Hayden Martin, Andrew Gilbert, and Joey Isaacs.
“It feels good to be getting back to playing that kind of football,” Lord Botetourt coach Jamie Harless said.
Nobody for LB could feel particularly cheerful about 18 penalties for losses of 165 yards. The guess is Harless will have some remarks to his team on that score, but he had no complaints about the way the game was called.
“I agreed with 90% of the calls,” he said. “Officials are human beings and they can make mistakes too, but I thought for the most part it was a pretty well-called game.”
Fleming had issues of its own on that front with 10 flags for 75 yards. Holding calls dominated both teams’ infraction collections.
“It wasn’t good with a lot of penalties,” Colonels coach Jamar Lovelace said. “Guys were playing hard but we have got to play cleaner football.”
Nobody for Fleming was under more stress than freshman quarterback Javion Calloway, playing in place of concussion-suffering starter Dashawn Lewis. Calloway, under a relentless rush, had eight completions for 86 yards balanced against those three picks.
“We told him to cut it loose and not worry about mistakes,” Lovelace said. “Hopefully we get our other quarterback back for next week, but it was great being able to get a young quarterback some experience.”
For a guy with 31 carries, Nicely’s uniform was mostly lacking in grass stains. Among his many long runs, during a number of them he was hardly touched. With LB missing a wide receiver for the game, Nicely anticipated he’d be assigned more running plays than normal.
The deft speedster ended with 251 of the Cavaliers’ 265 rushing yards and touchdown hauls of 3,15, 7 and 5 yards.
“We knew we couldn’t pass that much so we took advantage of the running game,” he said. “I don’t think I ever had that many carries.”
Harless compared Nicely’s night to the performance of a star predecessor at his position.
“That was an Evan Eller-like night. That would be my description. I’ll say this: That’s a pretty lofty compliment.”
Harvey launched some lofty kicks. He belted a 42-yard field goal in the second quarter and a program-record 53-yarder in the third. He missed a 45-yarder later in the 10-point third.
“The school record was nice; the other field goal was just another kick,” Harvey said.
When he wasn’t bashing the stuffings out of the ball with place kicks, he averaged 47.5 yards on two punts. It was his first two field goals of the year. Harless attributed the prior drought to problems with special team execution.
“We’re going to have to analyze that,” the coach said. “You have a weapon, you have to use it. If you can kick one from 53, that’s a weapon.