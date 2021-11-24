Lord Botetourt safety, receiver has an outsized impact on his team's success

DALEVILLE — Timeless wisdom holds that we are to be judged by our deeds and not our words and character is revealed when no words are spoken or witnesses present.

In such light do we learn something about Joey Isaacs, a football player of note for Lord Botetourt High who had a disproportionate impact on last week’s Region 3D victory over Christiansburg. The Cavaliers (8-3) play at 7 p.m. Friday in Abingdon for the regional title.

Although Isaacs, a senior, is capable of considerable feats on a grassy stage 100 yards in length, a more subtle but no less telling example of his makeup begins at 5 a.m. school days in season.

At the bell he’s out of bed and soon on the way to his home gym where unsupervised he will commence about 5:30 to go through a similar weight-training regime as his Cavaliers teammates.

Why does he go solo on the weights when the rest of the guys work out over at school? We’ll get to the community college engineering classes in a minute, but suffice to say now Isaacs has to adjust his schedule to accommodate both academics and football.