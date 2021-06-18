Lord Botetourt softball earns 1st state tourney bid since 1990s

Deter and Brake are among four 2021 seniors in the lineup, along with Audrey Butler and Halle Reese.

“They graduated back on May 24th,” Shockley said. “They could have easily packed it in and wanted to go to their beach week and … everywhere. They have not missed a single practice.”

The Cavaliers lost to Cave Spring in the Region 3D semifinals in 2018 and 2019. Unlike this year, the regional semifinal winners made the state tournament in those seasons.

After not getting to play last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Cavaliers had to deal with a hitting slump this season. They went just 5-4 in Blue Ridge District play.

“Understanding failure and how to deal with adversity, that’s what these kids have had to deal with the last year and a half,” Shockley said. “Getting our backs up against the wall and being able to produce in pressure situations has helped us out here at the end.

“I love this team’s resiliency.”

Lord Botetourt will will visit Region 3C champ Rustburg in the Class 3 state semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Rustburg junior ace Eden Bigham has verbally committed to Virginia.

Jones (10-4) pitched an eight-hitter on Friday.