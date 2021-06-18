Lord Botetourt softball earns 1st state tourney bid since 1990s

For the first time since the 1990s, the Lord Botetourt High School softball team is headed to the state tournament.
The third-seeded Cavaliers fended off top-seeded and host Cave Spring 6-5 in the Region 3D title game Friday to claim the long-desired state tournament bid.
“I’m super excited,” Hailey Deter, who had a three-RBI double, said of the bid. “It’s something really special.”
“It’s amazing,” winning pitcher Rhyann Jones said. “It’s great for our program.”
The jubilant Cavaliers mobbed Jones and jumped up and down after the final out. Coach Cheryl Shockley hugged her assistants and players.
The players then retrieved a cooler from the dugout and drenched Shockley with water.
The Cavaliers improved to 10-4.
“We just have a special bond that we’ve never had before,” Deter said. “We’re all just super competitive, and we work together as a team really well. … We want to be better for each other.”
“We get along really good,” teammate Maddie Carroll said. “And we can hit as a team when we need it.”
The Cavaliers’ lineup includes Deter, a Liberty University signee; Carsen Brake, an Eastern Mennonite recruit; and Jones, a junior who has verbally committed to Radford.
Deter and Brake are among four 2021 seniors in the lineup, along with Audrey Butler and Halle Reese.
“They graduated back on May 24th,” Shockley said. “They could have easily packed it in and wanted to go to their beach week and … everywhere. They have not missed a single practice.”
The Cavaliers lost to Cave Spring in the Region 3D semifinals in 2018 and 2019. Unlike this year, the regional semifinal winners made the state tournament in those seasons.
After not getting to play last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Cavaliers had to deal with a hitting slump this season. They went just 5-4 in Blue Ridge District play.
“Understanding failure and how to deal with adversity, that’s what these kids have had to deal with the last year and a half,” Shockley said. “Getting our backs up against the wall and being able to produce in pressure situations has helped us out here at the end.
“I love this team’s resiliency.”
Lord Botetourt will will visit Region 3C champ Rustburg in the Class 3 state semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Rustburg junior ace Eden Bigham has verbally committed to Virginia.
Jones (10-4) pitched an eight-hitter on Friday.
Cave Spring ace Kylie Cundiff allowed five hits and three walks.
The Knights (13-2) hurt themselves with three errors.
“You can’t make mistakes when you get to this level,” Cave Spring coach Nick Sharp said.
Lord Botetourt took a 1-0 lead in the second. Makena Shupe singled, advanced all the way to third on an error and scored on a Brake RBI grounder.
The Knights grabbed a 2-1 lead in the third on Cundiff’s RBI triple and Syd Smith’s RBI single. Jones retired Riley Young on a popup with runners on first and second to end the inning.
Lord Botetourt grabbed a 5-2 lead in the fifth. The Cavaliers loaded the bases on an error, a walk and an error. Deter hit a three-RBI double and scored on Carroll’s RBI single.
Cave Spring’s Ella Bishop smacked a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth to cut the lead to 5-3. Jones later retired Young on a grounder with runners on second and third to end the inning.
The Cavaliers added a run in the sixth. Butler doubled, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on a Brake RBI grounder.
Cave Spring cut the lead to 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth. Sophia DeLeon singled and Katie Mullins reached base on an error. A delayed double steal brought home a run. Bishop hit an RBI single. Cundiff grounded out with a runner on second to end the inning.