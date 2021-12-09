Lord Botetourt speeds offense, tightens defense in second half, defeats James River 71-65

DALEVILLE — It took a half and probably some frank remarks by Coach Andrew Hart at the break for Lord Botetourt to begin rounding into form against county basketball rival James River.
Enhanced shooting accuracy didn’t hurt, either.
Once they got going, the host Cavaliers disrupted the Knights defensively, buried six of their 10 3-pointers after halftime, and rose to the occasion at the free throw line down the stretch to rally from 19 points down and prevail 71-65 Wednesday night before a raucous audience in a nearly full gym.
“We came back with a lot more energy after halftime, got the crowd behind us, and won this game,” Cavaliers guard Tyler Meade said.
The Knights (1-1) took the bus back to Buchanan with a lot to think about after watching a one-time 39-18 lead melt away like a snowman having a bad day.
“We weren’t ourselves in the second half,” James River coach Ethan Humphries said. “We’ll learn from the film. We’ll learn a lot and get better.”
One lesson: It’s hard to hold down an offensively explosive team for 32 whole minutes.
“They sped us up a little bit,” Humphries said. “We began taking uncharacteristic shots.”
Part of the problem was that long-range shooting, which had been such a weapon for James River when the Knights were rolling early in the game, dried up as the Cavaliers became much more particular about defending the perimeter.
“We had to play better defense and get more paint touches on offense to lead to better shots,” Lord Botetourt’s Conner Tilley said. “When we started making shots, it got our momentum going both ways.”
One of the top defensive targets was Knights senior Jason Easton, whose 13 first half points pushed him past 1,000 for his career. After that, he battled a tightening Cavaliers man-to-man defense as well as foul trouble and was limited to just four points before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
Lord Botetourt (2-0) took the lead for the first time since early in the game when Jackson Crawford was fouled making his second triple of the game and converted the free throw for a four-point play with 34 minutes 6 second left. Tilley sank another triple on the Cavaliers’ next possession to push the advantage to 62-57.
The Cavaliers made eight fourth quarter fouls shots in a row before sinking four of the last seven to finish 25 of 31 for the game. Crawford made all 11 of his free throws on the way to 27 points. Ashton Bramblett went 8-for-10 at the stripe and added a 3-pointer to finish with 13 points.
Meade led the Cavaliers with three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.
“I’ve coached against them for the last two years and they’ve always scared me with their ability to shoot the ball and stretch you out,” Humphries said.
With Easton bottled up, the Knights turned to Patrick Clevenger, who had a great night with a game –high 30 points. Clevenger had a pair of 3s and went 14-for-15 from the stripe. James River made 20 of 22 as a team.
Lord Botetourt coach Andrew Hart got straight to the point when discussing his team’s first half struggles.
“James River is good. They do some things that really, really bother us. They’re taller, more physical — we can’t replicate that. We weren’t ready for it. We needed a reset at halftime.
“It felt like halftime couldn’t get here quick enough.”