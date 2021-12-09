Lord Botetourt speeds offense, tightens defense in second half, defeats James River 71-65

Part of the problem was that long-range shooting, which had been such a weapon for James River when the Knights were rolling early in the game, dried up as the Cavaliers became much more particular about defending the perimeter.

“We had to play better defense and get more paint touches on offense to lead to better shots,” Lord Botetourt’s Conner Tilley said. “When we started making shots, it got our momentum going both ways.”

One of the top defensive targets was Knights senior Jason Easton, whose 13 first half points pushed him past 1,000 for his career. After that, he battled a tightening Cavaliers man-to-man defense as well as foul trouble and was limited to just four points before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

Lord Botetourt (2-0) took the lead for the first time since early in the game when Jackson Crawford was fouled making his second triple of the game and converted the free throw for a four-point play with 34 minutes 6 second left. Tilley sank another triple on the Cavaliers’ next possession to push the advantage to 62-57.