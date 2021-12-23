Lord Botetourt takes team title in Big Orange tourney for first time

December has been quite a productive month for the Lord Botetourt wrestling program.

Just a little under two weeks after winning the Titan Toughman at Hidden Valley High School, the Cavaliers returned to the top of the podium taking the team title at the Big Orange Wrestling Tournament on Thursday at William Byrd High School.

Lord Botetourt compiled 192 points over the two-day tournament to edge out runner-up Liberty Christian Academy by 5.5 points to win the prestigious title for the first time in school history.

After Thursday morning’s semifinals, LB found itself in third place overall, trailing Blacksburg by 14 points and LCA by 10.5 points. In the ensuing consolation rounds, however, the Cavaliers rallied, scoring with multiple wrestlers to pull into the overall lead by the time the finals began later in the afternoon.

“Those kids had to wrestle well who were wrestling back,” Lord Botetourt coach Chuck Burton said. “Those bonus points are huge in these tournaments. We even had kids who were not here today that scored points for us yesterday. It just speaks to the depth of our team and how they keep pushing.”

The Cavaliers had just one individual final winner on the day, but it proved to be huge when Andrew Gilbert won at 170 with a pinfall victory at the 2:43 mark over Patrick Henry’s Hushan Suliman to give the Cavaliers a critical six points to cushion their lead.

“I always am trying to go for the pin, but I’d be just as happy with a decision. A win is a win,” Gilbert said. “He [Suliman] is a strong guy and I wrestled him at PH about a week or two ago. I just got some good moves on him. A lot of wrestling is just purely reaction.”

LCA still had the opportunity to overtake Botetourt on the leaderboard late in the day if it could pick up pinfall victories in the 220 and 285 finals. At 220, though, Patrick Henry’s Traquan Robertson scored on a one-point escape just before the final buzzer to take a 4-3 decision over LCA’s Carson Meadows to clinch the title for the Cavaliers.

Blacksburg finished third with 174 points followed by William Byrd (161.5) and Salem (160) in the top five.

James River came in sixth, but the Knights had the most individual winners, picking up three titles from Xaiden Wynn at 106, Chase Cuddy at 126 and Carder Miller at 195.

Cuddy’s final was the tightest of the day as he needed to score on a two-point takedown in extra time to take a 6-4 sudden victory over Blacksburg’s Braden Henderson.

The tournament continued an early season trend locally where there were no dominant teams. Of the 18 participating schools, 15 had at least one wrestler advance to the finals and 10 schools claimed at least one individual title.

Other winners from Timesland on Thursday were Martinsville’s Michael King (113), Hidden Valley’s JB Dragovich (120), Blacksburg’s Garrett Henderson (132) and Tharun Svetanant (138), Cave Spring’s Brandon Noell (145), Franklin County’s Robbie Knott (152), and William Byrd’s Xavier Preston (160).

The tournament returned to the schedule this season after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19.