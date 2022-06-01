Lord Botetourt's Jones outduels Northside's Compton in 12-inning Region 3D thriller

DALEVILLE — It was a pitchers' duel so good that it took five extra innings to decide it.

UNC Greensboro signee Rhyann Jones pitched a 12-inning shutout as the Lord Botetourt High School softball team clinched a state tournament berth with a 1-0 win over Northside in a Region 3D semifinal Wednesday night.

Baylee Compton went the distance for Northside.

"It was awesome," Jones said of the pitchers' duel. "Baylee Compton's such a great pitcher.

"I was like, 'I'm not going down without a fight.’ I don't care if we had to play 20 innings, I was going to keep going for my team. I felt like I got more speed as I kept going."

It was the longest outing of either pitcher's career.

"I felt a lot of pressure," said Compton, a junior.

Jones pitched a six-hitter, striking out 16 and walking none.

"My change-up and my drop did really well today," said Jones, a senior.

Jones retired the final 19 Northside batters.

"Ryan's a great pitcher," Northside coach Kassie Brammer said. "Ryan's got that really nice riseball and her change-up was very much on."

Compton pitched an eight-hitter, striking out 10 and walking three.

Was her arm getting tired at the end of the game?

"Yeah. But I pushed through it," Compton said.

Compton said her riseball and change-up worked well. She also threw a curve.

"She has a great riseball and she just keeps us guessing," Jones said. "I'm glad we won't be facing her again."

In the bottom of the 12th, Lord Botetourt's Grace Thomas walked and Riley Shupe singled to center. With one out, sophomore Mikayla Reed hit an RBI single that got past first baseman Abby Hodges and went into right field.

It was Reed's only hit of the game.

"It was very nerve-wracking, but I knew I had to hit it because I didn't want to go into the 13th inning," Reed said. "I was glad we had fast runners on."

The jubilant Cavaliers (19-4) hugged each other at game's end.

"It was just an intense game — very nerve-wracking," Reed said. "I'm glad we pulled it out."

Lord Botetourt advanced to the Class 3 state tournament for the second straight year.

"It's great to do this again with this team. I'm really excited," Jones said. "Our team chemistry is just really great. And we worked a lot this offseason, and it's really paying off."

The second-seeded Cavaliers will host fourth-seeded Cave Spring in the Region 3D final Friday. The Cavaliers beat Cave Spring 6-5 in last year's Region 3D title game.

Cheryl Shockley steered Lord Botetourt to the state tournament last year, but she resigned after last season for health reasons. Megan DeHart, who played for and coached under Shockley, was promoted from assistant to replace her.

Sixth-seeded Northside (12-11) also had a first-year head coach this season — Brammer, a former outfielder at William Byrd High School and James Madison University. After a 2-7 start, Brammer's team won 10 of its final 14 games.

Northside had runners on first and second in the fourth inning, thanks to singles by Karlee Austin and Hodges. But Makayla Newman flied out to end the threat.

In the fifth inning, Northside's Sydney Jordan had an infield hit, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and moved to third on a grounder. But Jones struck out Abbie Caldwell to get out of the jam.

Compton pitched out of three bases-loaded jams Wednesday.

"Baylee's rise has definitely worked for her all season. That kid knows how to spin the ball," Brammer said. "She's probably the most composed pitcher I think I've ever seen at the high-school level."

Lord Botetourt loaded the bases in the second inning on an error, an infield hit and a walk. But Compton struck out Shupe to end the inning.

The Cavaliers loaded the bases in the fourth on two errors and a bunt hit. But Makena Shupe popped up, Thomas struck out and Riley Shupe filed out.

Lord Botetourt loaded the bases again in the ninth on singles by Jones, Hadley Evans and Makena Shupe. But Compton struck out Lexi Turner and retired Riley Shupe on a grounder to end the inning.

Jones doubled in the 11th inning. But Evans hit a fielder's choice grounder to Northside shortstop McKenzie Taylor, with courtesy runner Maya Mougin tagged out by third baseman Caldwell.

