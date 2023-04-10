Lord Botetourt junior Kendal Howard has verbally committed to play football at Wake Forest on a full scholarship.

The VHSL Class 3 all-state second-team defensive end announced his decision Friday night on Twitter. He has been recruited by Wake Forest since the beginning of his junior year.

“I'm super excited, … just being able to be in a program like Wake Forest,” Howard said Monday in a phone interview. “I'm super excited that they're gonna mold me into [a great player].”

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Howard plays tight end and defensive end at Lord Botetourt. He will play defensive end at Wake Forest.

He picked Wake Forest over FBS offers from Virginia Tech, Marshall, Louisville, West Virginia, North Carolina State, Old Dominion and James Madison.

Howard said Wake Forest was a better fit because he believes he will strive better at a smaller school.

Wake Forest had 8,950 students enrolled in 2021. By comparison, Virginia Tech had more than 37,000 students enrolled as of 2022.

Howard said he was nervous early in the process about moving far away from home, but Wake Forest defensive line coach Dave Cohen made him feel at home during his unofficial visit in November.

Howard said that former Northside defensive lineman Carlos “Boogie” Basham’s success under Cohen helped motivate him to pick Wake Forest.

“He was a second round draft pick [by Buffalo in 2021],” Howard said. “I was like, if somebody else makes it, I feel like I could do the same thing with [Cohen].”

Howard started his high school journey at William Byrd, but after his parents moved to Troutville, he decided to transfer to Lord Botetourt in the middle of his sophomore year for a shorter commute.

Lord Botetourt football coach Jamie Harless knew Howard would be special when he met him.

“I knew with his explosive power [and] watching him run around,” Harless said. “And looking at his hands, his height and all dimensions of his body.”

Harless said Howard gained about 30 pounds last summer.

The added weight helped Howard have a dominant junior season, accumulating 20 sacks, eight forced fumbles, two blocked punts and one defensive touchdown.

“There was a dramatic improvement,” Harless said. “I don't think that was by accident.”

Howard said working with Harless consistently in practice helped unlock his potential.

“Practice at times is very intense. It's not like he's out there trying to kill us every day with conditions or anything like that,” Howard said. “He has a science to it.

Next season, Howard hopes to help Lord Botetourt win the VHSL Class 3 state championship and improve his outstanding junior year statistics.

“They're going to get bigger because I'm hungrier for it now than I ever was and I have to prove it,” Howard said. “I feel like I always got something to prove.”