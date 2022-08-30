Major-league debut part of big week for Lord Botetourt grad Zack Kelly and his family

It was a memorable Monday night for the Kelly family.

But it was only part of what will be an unforgettable week.

Lord Botetourt High School graduate Zack Kelly made his major league debut Monday night in Minneapolis, pitching one scoreless inning of relief for the Boston Red Sox in a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

Kelly, 27, had learned Sunday that Boston was promoting him from its Triple-A team in Worcester, Massachusetts. So his parents, Reed and Tracy Kelly, left Daleville and flew to Minneapolis on Monday. They were in the stands to see the 2013 Lord Botetourt graduate make his first big-league appearance.

"I'm always nervous when he pitches," Reed Kelly said Tuesday in a phone interview from a Minneapolis hotel. "He grew up as a hitter, and I never was nervous when he was hitting the ball because he was a pretty good hitter. But I'm nervous every time he pitches.

"He went 2-0 on the first guy, and I'm thinking, 'Lord, son, just throw a strike.’ And he threw a strike. And I knew when he threw his first strike that he was going to be OK."

Kelly's wife, Brittany, was not in the stands Monday, though. She could not travel because she is nine months pregnant with the couple's first child, so she is at the couple's home in South Carolina.

Labor will be induced on Friday, so Kelly will be leaving the Red Sox after Thursday's home game with Texas to go on paternity leave. Kelly's parents plan to pick their son up from the Charlotte airport Friday and drive him to South Carolina so he can be present for the birth.

"What a week God has planned for us!" Tracy Kelly said Tuesday in a phone interview from Minneapolis.

Zack Kelly pitched the sixth inning of Boston's loss Monday night.

He became the first graduate of a Timesland high school to appear in a Major League Baseball game since former Liberty High School standout Travis Bowyer was called up by Minnesota in 2005. Bowyer pitched in eight games for the Twins that year, which was his sole big-league season.

Kelly became the first Roanoke Valley native to appear in a Major League Baseball game since Lucy Addison High School graduate Al Holland concluded his big-league career in 1987.

Kelly's parents got to visit with Kelly before and after Monday's game.

David Linden, who was Kelly's travel-ball coach with the Roanoke Bulldogs, also flew to Minneapolis for Monday's game.

"I went and watched Zack play some in college and then down in the minors," Linden said Tuesday in a phone interview from Minneapolis. "I have been telling Reed all along, when he makes that big-league debut I want to be there.

"It was just incredible to be there and to be able to see it firsthand."

Linden coached Kelly for three years, beginning when Kelly was 12 years old.

"Reed has mentioned to me a few times, 'You're the first guy that really let him pitch a lot,’" Linden said. "He was probably not even the best pitcher on the team, but he always worked hard."

Former Newberry College pitching coach P.J. Zocchi also was on hand Monday. He was on the Newberry staff when Kelly pitched for that South Carolina college as a junior in 2016 and as a senior in 2017.

Kelly was not drafted out of college, but the Oakland A's signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2017 for a mere $500 signing bonus. Neil Avent, the Oakland scout who had been impressed enough to sign Kelly, also flew in for Monday's game, according to the Boston Globe.

Kelly was on Worcester’s team bus Sunday, heading from a series in Syracuse, New York, back to Worcester, when he learned he was getting called up to the big leagues. Fellow Worcester reliever Kaleb Ort was promoted as well.

"I really didn't think he'd pitch [Monday] because him and Ort didn't get into Worcester until late Sunday night, and then they had a car pick them up at Polar Park [the Worcester ballpark] at 5 [a.m. Monday]," Reed Kelly said. "So from midnight to 5 they had to get home and get all their stuff together and be back at Polar Park. They drove from Polar Park to Logan International [Airport in Boston] and flew out here. I think Zack slept an hour Sunday night and maybe an hour or two on the plane, that's it.

"So I was kind of surprised he came in [Monday] night. But in retrospect, it's probably the best thing because he didn't have time to think about it."

Kelly entered the game for the bottom half of the sixth.

"I always pray right before he goes out," his mother said. "So I knew he was going to be all right."

Kelly struck out the first two batters he faced — Gilberto Celestino and Sandy Leon.

He then allowed a single to Luis Arraez. Twins star Carlos Correa came to the plate. But four pitches into Correa's at-bat, Boston catcher Reese McGuire threw out Arraez at second to foil a stolen-base attempt and end the inning.

"Somebody told me they were kind of mad the catcher threw the guy out at second — they wanted [Kelly] to punch out Correa," Reed Kelly said. "But I said, ‘I'm glad that he left Correa in the box for Ort to deal with the next inning.’"

Kelly did not return to the mound for the seventh inning; Ort took over.

Kelly's parents and Linden will remain in Minneapolis until after the Red Sox-Twins series concludes Wednesday night.

"It's the biggest week, between his major-league debut and his wife being induced Friday," Linden said. "It's a week I know he'll never forget."