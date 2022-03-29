 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

March 28 prep scores, March 29 schedule

  • 0
Timesland (copy) (copy)

MONDAY

BASEBALL

Franklin County 17, Blacksburg 7

Fort Defiance 1, Rockbridge County 0

Alleghany 12, Covington 2

Floyd County 16, Martinsville 0

Patrick County 10, North Stokes (N.C.) 0

Buffalo Gap 30, Bath County 1, 1st game

Buffalo Gap 13, Bath County 2, 2nd game

Bland County at Narrows, ppd.

Marion 14, Chilhowie 4

Rural Retreat at Fort Chiswell, ppd.

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 17, Temple Christian 3

SOFTBALL

Franklin County at Blacksburg, ppd., April 6

Fort Defiance 13, Rockbridge County 2

People are also reading…

Martinsville at Floyd County, ppd.

Marion 15, Chilhowie 0

Parry McCluer at Auburn, ppd., Wednesday

Bland County 23, Narrows 2

Rural Retreat at Fort Chiswell, ppd.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Jefferson Forest 24, Charlottesville 4

BOYS SOCCER

Blacksburg 5, Franklin County 0

Jefferson Forest 6, Brookville 0

Liberty 3, Amherst County 0

Fort Defiance 3, Rockbridge County 2

James River 8, Craig County 0

Tazewell at Fort Chiswell, ppd.

Giles 7, Grayson County 4

PH-Glade Spring 3, Narrows 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Blacksburg 6, Franklin County 0

Fort Defiance 1, Rockbridge County 0

Alleghany 7, Stuarts Draft 0

James River 5, Nelson County 2

Bland County 3, Galax 2

BOYS TENNIS

Patrick Henry 9, William Fleming 0

Patrick County 7, Bassett 2

Galax at Carroll County, ppd.

Staunton River 9, Liberty 0

Magna Vista 8, Halifax County 1

Martinsville 6, George Washington 3

Grayson County at Fort Chiswell, ppd.

George Wythe 7, Giles 2

Graham 7, Narrows 2

GIRLS TENNIS

Patrick Henry 9, William Fleming 0

Bassett 9, Patrick County 0

Carroll County at Galax, ppd.

Staunton River 5, Liberty 3

Magna Vista at Halifax County, ppd., April 19

George Washington 6, Martinsville 0

Auburn at Radford, ppd.

Fort Chiswell 5, Grayson County 4

George Wythe 9, Giles 0

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

Pulaski County at Patrick Henry

Jefferson Forest at Brookville

Hidden Valley at Salem

Bassett at Floyd County

Liberty at Amherst County

Alleghany at Riverheads

Northwood at Marion

Patrick County at Tunstall

George Wythe at Auburn

Galax at Bland County

Parry McCluer at Craig County

Giles at Grayson County

Roanoke Valley Christian at North Cross

SOFTBALL

William Fleming at Franklin County

Patrick Henry at Pulaski County

Jefferson Forest at Brookville

Bassett at Floyd County

Christiansburg at Craig County

Liberty at Amherst County

James River at Rockbridge County

Alleghany at Riverheads

Northwood at Marion

Patrick County at Tunstall

George Wythe at Auburn

Galax at Bland County

Chilhowie at Honaker

Giles at Grayson County

Ridgeview Christian at Roanoke Valley Christian

GIRLS LACROSSE

North Cross at Virginia Episcopal

BOYS SOCCER

Pulaski County at Patrick Henry

Galax at Carroll County

George Washington at Magna Vista

Tazewell at Marion

Radford at Patrick County

George Wythe at Auburn

Eastern Montgomery at Chilhowie

Parry McCluer at Craig County

GIRLS SOCCER

Patrick Henry at Pulaski County

Brookville at Jefferson Forest

Bassett at Christiansburg

Carroll County at Galax

Amherst County at Liberty

Magna Vista at George Washington

George Wythe at Auburn

Dayspring Christian at SWVa Home School

Faith Christian at Timberlake Christian

BOYS TENNIS

Pulaski County at Patrick Henry

Jefferson Forest at Brookville

Christiansburg at Carroll County

Liberty at Amherst County

Tazewell at Marion

Narrows at Richlands

Eastern Mennonite at North Cross

GIRLS TENNIS

Patrick Henry at Pulaski County

Brookville at Jefferson Forest

Carroll County at Christiansburg

Amherst County at Liberty

Rural Retreat at George Wythe

 

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton calls for changes in Saudi Arabia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert