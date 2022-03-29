March 28 prep scores, March 29 schedule

MONDAY
BASEBALL
Franklin County 17, Blacksburg 7
Fort Defiance 1, Rockbridge County 0
Alleghany 12, Covington 2
Floyd County 16, Martinsville 0
Patrick County 10, North Stokes (N.C.) 0
Buffalo Gap 30, Bath County 1, 1st game
Buffalo Gap 13, Bath County 2, 2nd game
Bland County at Narrows, ppd.
Marion 14, Chilhowie 4
Rural Retreat at Fort Chiswell, ppd.
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 17, Temple Christian 3
SOFTBALL
Franklin County at Blacksburg, ppd., April 6
Fort Defiance 13, Rockbridge County 2
Martinsville at Floyd County, ppd.
Marion 15, Chilhowie 0
Parry McCluer at Auburn, ppd., Wednesday
Bland County 23, Narrows 2
Rural Retreat at Fort Chiswell, ppd.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Jefferson Forest 24, Charlottesville 4
BOYS SOCCER
Blacksburg 5, Franklin County 0
Jefferson Forest 6, Brookville 0
Liberty 3, Amherst County 0
Fort Defiance 3, Rockbridge County 2
James River 8, Craig County 0
Tazewell at Fort Chiswell, ppd.
Giles 7, Grayson County 4
PH-Glade Spring 3, Narrows 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Blacksburg 6, Franklin County 0
Fort Defiance 1, Rockbridge County 0
Alleghany 7, Stuarts Draft 0
James River 5, Nelson County 2
Bland County 3, Galax 2
BOYS TENNIS
Patrick Henry 9, William Fleming 0
Patrick County 7, Bassett 2
Galax at Carroll County, ppd.
Staunton River 9, Liberty 0
Magna Vista 8, Halifax County 1
Martinsville 6, George Washington 3
Grayson County at Fort Chiswell, ppd.
George Wythe 7, Giles 2
Graham 7, Narrows 2
GIRLS TENNIS
Patrick Henry 9, William Fleming 0
Bassett 9, Patrick County 0
Carroll County at Galax, ppd.
Staunton River 5, Liberty 3
Magna Vista at Halifax County, ppd., April 19
George Washington 6, Martinsville 0
Auburn at Radford, ppd.
Fort Chiswell 5, Grayson County 4
George Wythe 9, Giles 0
TUESDAY
BASEBALL
Pulaski County at Patrick Henry
Jefferson Forest at Brookville
Hidden Valley at Salem
Bassett at Floyd County
Liberty at Amherst County
Alleghany at Riverheads
Northwood at Marion
Patrick County at Tunstall
George Wythe at Auburn
Galax at Bland County
Parry McCluer at Craig County
Giles at Grayson County
Roanoke Valley Christian at North Cross
SOFTBALL
William Fleming at Franklin County
Patrick Henry at Pulaski County
Jefferson Forest at Brookville
Bassett at Floyd County
Christiansburg at Craig County
Liberty at Amherst County
James River at Rockbridge County
Alleghany at Riverheads
Northwood at Marion
Patrick County at Tunstall
George Wythe at Auburn
Galax at Bland County
Chilhowie at Honaker
Giles at Grayson County
Ridgeview Christian at Roanoke Valley Christian
GIRLS LACROSSE
North Cross at Virginia Episcopal
BOYS SOCCER
Pulaski County at Patrick Henry
Galax at Carroll County
George Washington at Magna Vista
Tazewell at Marion
Radford at Patrick County
George Wythe at Auburn
Eastern Montgomery at Chilhowie
Parry McCluer at Craig County
GIRLS SOCCER
Patrick Henry at Pulaski County
Brookville at Jefferson Forest
Bassett at Christiansburg
Carroll County at Galax
Amherst County at Liberty
Magna Vista at George Washington
George Wythe at Auburn
Dayspring Christian at SWVa Home School
Faith Christian at Timberlake Christian
BOYS TENNIS
Pulaski County at Patrick Henry
Jefferson Forest at Brookville
Christiansburg at Carroll County
Liberty at Amherst County
Tazewell at Marion
Narrows at Richlands
Eastern Mennonite at North Cross
GIRLS TENNIS
Patrick Henry at Pulaski County
Brookville at Jefferson Forest
Carroll County at Christiansburg
Amherst County at Liberty
Rural Retreat at George Wythe